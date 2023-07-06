Brad Pitt Looks Just As He Did In ‘Benjamin Button’ In Aviator Sunglasses On Set Of New Movie

Aging gracefully appears to be an art from for Brad Pitt. With just 5 months left until his milestone 60th birthday, the Oscar winning star is in no way slowing down, and he looks very happy that way. While on the set of his new Formula 1 film, Brad stepped out in mirrored shades and his signature tousled hair while filming at the British Grand Prix on July 6.

Strutting around in a blue denim bomber jacket at Silverstone racetrack in Northamptonshire, England, Brad look like he could’ve also just stepped off the set of his 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, a role he also wore aviator sunglasses in as he cruised around on a motorcycle.

While this movie should find Brad behind a race car instead of a bike, he’s also putting the finishing touches on his other new movie, Wolves, where he’ll reunite with his Ocean’s co-star and good friend, George Clooney. And while his professional career is riding high, his personal life is still rather a roller coaster.

On the upswing, things seem to moving right along with his new private romance, if you read into the fact that his rumored girlfriend Ines de Ramon is “wears a necklace with a ‘B’ initial,” and the reports say that she’s “really into” him. Of course, since they are keeping things to private, it’s hard to say much more now, but perhaps once these movies premiere, this certain someone will be on his arm.

On the other hand, Brad is still in a warring battle with his ex-wife and mother of his children Angelina Jolie. The latest develops concern their legal disagreements over Chateau Miraval, and her sale of her shares of the company. “As will be demonstrated at trial, [Angelina] Jolie‘s actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging [Brad] Pitt and unjustly enriching herself,” reads a document filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, obtained by HollywoodLife.