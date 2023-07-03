Brad Pitt, 59, Rocks ‘Ocean’s Eleven’-Style Haircut While Filming Ad With Karina Beuthe In France: Photos

The ’90s were three decades ago, meaning Brad Pitt‘s star-making performances in Interview with the Vampire and Legends of the Fall turn 30 next year. Yet, judging by the photos of Brad, you’d think the 59-year-old actor had just stepped off the set of Meet Joe Black or Fight Club. Brad gave the ultimate ’90s throwback on Sunday (Jul. 2) when he cut his typically shaggy locks while shooting a commercial for Italian appliance brand De’Longhi in France.

Brad’s short hair was reminiscent of the look he sported throughout the ’90s. He sported a pair of brown framed sunglasses, a white button-up collared shirt, and off-white slacks. His costar for the commercial, Karina Beuthe, wore a white top and a pair of purple slacks. Her hair was pulled back in a messy bun as they filmed the spot with the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood actor.

Before anyone starts to speculate about whether Brad and Karina, 53, are an item – he famously joked that “any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating” – these photos come days after a report claimed his rumored flame, Ines de Ramon, “wears a necklace with a ‘B’ initial” around her neck. Brad and Ines, 30, have been romantically linked since November 2022, though neither has gone public with the romance.

Brad has been single since his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. He’s been linked to a few women since then: there was MIT professor Neri Oxman, model Nicole Poturalski, and even actress Alia Shawkat.

“He had no awareness of [what people were saying] at all,” Alia, 34, said in a 2022 interview with The New Yorker. “Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that s***. I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating, and it’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed?’ and he was like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”

“I’m not an actor who has ever dealt with the paparazzi,” the Arrested Development/Search Party star added. “They don’t know who the f*** I am. There’s something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person – he’s a great f***ing guy. But of course, the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career. That’s what gets me. It’s ironic and gross and stupid.”