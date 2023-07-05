Pregnant Serena Williams Sweats It Out During Intense Workout In Crop Top At 5 Months Along

The former tennis player showed off her exercise routine while showing off her baby bump in an all-black outfit on her Instagram Story.

July 5, 2023
Serena Williams didn’t hold back during her workout routine on Tuesday, July 4. Despite the holiday, the former tennis star, 41, gave fans a glimpse at her exercise routine, as she’s pregnant with her second child, on her Instagram Stories. She looked great as she did a variety of workouts in the photos, which you can see here, via People.  She worked up a sweat, while she rocked a black crop top, which showed off her baby bump, matching short-shorts, and colorful sneakers.

During the videos, Serena showed she was using a medicine ball and doing some stretches on a workout mat. She also did some squats while listening to alt-rock, including “Under the Bridge” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and “What’s Up” by 4 Non-Blondes. “Just done some cardio and then I’m going in for some legs,” she said at one point in the clip.

Serena stuns at London Fashion Week in February 2023. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The video came just two months after Serena revealed that she was expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian40. The tennis all-star has been married to the Reddit co-founder since 2017, and they have a daughter Olympia5. Serena announced that she was pregnant when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. She confirmed the news in an Instagram post. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she wrote. Right before leaving for the Met Gala, she revealed that she told Olympia privately because her daughter “can’t keep a secret.”

Since announcing her pregnancy, Serena has shown off plenty of amazing maternity looks, including a shot of her in a black dress while vacationing in Italy. At the beginning of June, she posted a sweet photo of herself and Olympia posing, as she rocked a red dress.

The pregnancy comes about a year after Serena announced that she was retiring from tennis in September 2022 in a Vogue interview. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she said at the time.

