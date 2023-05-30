Serena Williams, 41, Cradles Her Baby Bump In Sleek Black Dress On Italy Vacation: Photos

Serena Williams is bumpin’ in Italy! The 41-year-old recently retired tennis pro took to Instagram on Monday, May 29 to show off her growing baby bump while vacationing in Italy, as seen below. The expecting mother radiated a pregnancy glow as she smiled in a floor-length, strapless dress that fit her figure like a glove in two photos. In the first photo, she smiled at the camera, while in the second, she turned to the side to show off her baby bump … and her behind bump. Serena took a moment to joke about her bodacious rear end in the caption, writing, “CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am Seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back. … slide right.”

The tennis star — who retired last year with more than $94 million in career winnings — had her long hair tied back in a low ponytail and accessorized with hoop earrings and a pearl necklace. She added a pop of color with bright pink heels. She stood in what looked like an elaborate wedding venue, with rows of white chairs behind her lined with gorgeous white roses and baby’s breath. An ornate white enclosure rose above her, and it was lined with green garland.

Serena is already the mother of 0f her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, who she shares with her husband of five years, Alexis Ohanian, 40. Serena announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala by revealing her baby bump in a form-fitting Gucci dress. She addressed her exciting news in an Instagram post containing official Met Gala portraits (seen here) showing her cradling her freshly debuted bump as well as in the caption. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she wrote, referring to her, her hubby, and their baby on the way.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting ready for the lavish annual fundraiser and the announcement of her pregnancy news. “Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia,” she explained in a voiceover. “The reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret,” she bluntly added.

The tennis legend previously hinted that she had no other option than to end her tennis career if she wanted to expand her family. “If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family,” she hypothesized in a heartfelt retirement essay for Vogue in Aug. 2022. “Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.”

She also said she doesn’t like to describe her retirement as that, but rather as a reroute into the next stage of her life. “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” she noted. “I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”