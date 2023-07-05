Olivia Wilde Channels ‘Baywatch’ In Red Swimsuit Paired With Daisy Dukes On July 4th: Photo

Olivia Wilde celebrated July 4th in style! The actress took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself and pal, Jordan C. Brown, enjoying the holiday by spending time outside. She sat at the edge of a pool in the photo, wearing a red, one-piece swimsuit with low backline. The ensemble was paired with high-waisted, daisy duke shorts, allowing Olivia’s tanned and glowing skin to be put on full display. She smiled directly at the camera while wearing sunglasses in the shot

Olivia Wilde with her friend Jordan C. Brown on Fourth of July ❤️🇺🇸(via Liv’s Instagram Stories) pic.twitter.com/vtsPHhbTZi — Best Of Olivia Wilde (@ArchiveWilde) July 5, 2023

Olivia and Jordan have been friends for years, and in May, she was in attendance at his wedding to The Bachelor star, Colton Underwood. The 39-year-old looked stunning at the nuptials, rocking a backless white dress for the outdoor ceremony. Although the cardinal rule is for women not to wear white dresses at weddings, Olivia had an explanation behind her decision. “Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast,” Olivia shared at the time. “The grooms approved.”

For the past several months, Olivia has been living her best single life following her split from Harry Styles in Nov. 2022. The pair dated for two years before deciding to call it quits. The breakup came ahead of months of international dates on Harry’s tour. After nearly two full years, the tour will conclude after its current string of European dates in mid-July.

Olivia and Harry had met on the set of their movie Don’t Worry Darling in 2020. Olivia directed and starred in the film, with Harry starring as the lead actor alongside Florence Pugh. Before filming began, Olivia ended her longtime romance with Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two kids with. However, news of Olivia and Jason’s breakup wasn’t made public until Nov. 2020, and she was first linked to Harry less than two months later.

Following their split, Olivia and Jason have been embroiled in a messy custody battle. Still, they’ve seemingly been able to co-parent amicably, and have been seen hugging one another at activities for their children various times. The exes’ son, Otis, is nine years old, and their daughter, Daisy, is 6. Olivia and Jason had been engaged for seven years at the time of their breakup.