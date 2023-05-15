Olivia Wilde Wears Backless White Dress To Colton Underwood’s Wedding: ‘The Grooms Approved’

It’s unclear if Olivia Wilde was going for a Schitt’s Creek joke (spoilers for the finale), but the 39-year-old director/actress dressed in white to the wedding of Colton Underwood‘s wedding on May 13. Colton, 31, tied the knot with Jordan C. Brown at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, and Oliva revealed, via her Instagram Story, that she wore “a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast.”

The dress in question was a backless Nili Lotan number, which featured spaghetti straps and a seductive dip down Olivia’s backside. She let her hair flow freely, while she protected her eyes with some chic sunglasses. While some might frown upon Olivia breaking with tradition – one should never wear white to a wedding unless you’re the one getting married – evidentially, both the outfit and the joke went over with the happy couple. “The Grooms approved,” Olivia captioned a shot of her embracing the newlyweds.

Colton and Jordan, 38, got married in front of 200 guests in an elegant outdoor ceremony. “One thing that’s really important to both of us is that we’ve created this, we’re calling it ‘our loving walk,'” Colton told PEOPLE. “It’s inspired [by] a coffee table book that I was gifted after I came out called Loving and it’s images of men in love throughout history. We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort. Next to them will be love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden, or they had to send in secret.”

“We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like,” he added. “And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special.”

Olivia has been quite a fashionista, as of late. At the Met Gala, she wore a white dress inspired by the Chloé Spring 1983 Violin Dress designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld. However, Vogue China editor Margaret Zhang wore a similar outfit, except hers was black. While some might be mortified to show up to the Met Gala in the same outfit, Olivia chalked it up to “great minds” thinking alike. “If you’re gonna twin with anyone, make it Margaret Zhang,” wrote Olivia on Instagram a day after.