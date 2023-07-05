Nina Agdal’s Massive Diamond Ring Seen In 1st Photo Since Logan Paul Engagement

Logan Paul's gorgeous fiancée showed off her gigantic sparkler as she stepped outside in Portofino, Italy!

July 5, 2023 7:49PM EDT
Nina Agdal
Logan Paul shows off his muscular physique as he hits the beach with bikini-clad girlfriend Nina Agdal in Miami. 23 Oct 2022 Pictured: Logan Paul; Nina Agdal. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910542_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA AGENCY - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Nina Agdal, 31, is about to walk down the aisle with Logan Paul, 28. And in new pics, she was seen for the first time since their reported engagement, rocking an impressive diamond ring on that finger on a balcony in Portofino, Italy. The Victoria’s Secret model wore a white bathrobe and black sunglasses, prominently displaying the gorgeous, massive radiant cut diamond engagement ring as she rested her arm on the balcony ledge. The sparkler appeared to be nearly 10 carats, unmistakably a hefty piece of jewelry. Nina and Logan were also seen packing on the PDA, with Logan going shirt-free in boxer briefs. At one point, she slipped into his lap and nuzzled his cheek before going in for a tender kiss and linking her hands around his neck.

Nina Agdal (MEGA AGENCY – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

Reports emerged on July 3rd that the YouTube star had popped the question at the Hotel Passalacqua’s open air terrace in Lake Como, Italy. According to The Daily Mail, they both fell to their knees after the life-changing moment, with Nina saying “yes” and a photographer there to capture it. A hotel guest told the outlet that the groom-to-be put his famous brother Jake Paul on a speaker call, informing him that, “Bro, you have a sister!”

The statuesque model went Instagram official with the influencer on New Year’s Eve 2022, captioning a post, “2022, the beginning of me and you,” though it’s widely assumed they were dating for at least a year before the engagement. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model shared earlier this year how she and Logan initially met and formed an instant connection. “We met at an event in NYC,” she told Daily Front Row in February.

MEGA AGENCY – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

“I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him,” she recalled. “I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink. I didn’t want to walk downstairs because of my bad back. He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!”

