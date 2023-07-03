Logan Paul & Supermodel Nina Agdal Engaged After 1 Year Of Dating: Report

Logan Paul, 28, and Nina Agdal, 31, are engaged, according to Daily Mail. The YouTuber and supermodel were vacationing in Lake Como, Italy on Sunday, when he reportedly proposed at the luxury Hotel Passalacqua’s open air terrace. They were seen falling to their knees and embracing after she said, “Yes,” the outlet shared.

Despite the happy and memorable moment, the proposal apparently had its challenges when the engagement ring wasn’t the right size for Nina. The couple didn’t seem to care too much, though, and they celebrated right away. Logan even reportedly called his younger brother Jake Paul, 26, on speaker phone and said, “Bro, you have a sister!,” a hotel guest told Daily Mail.

A photographer was also reportedly dressed as a waiter for the event and whipped out a camera just in time for the big moment. An eyewitness said that Nina looked completely surprised by the proposal but said yes and they both looked happy. It’s unclear if they told anyone the exciting news besides Jake that same night.

Logan and Nina’s reported engagement comes just weeks after they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their romance. The lovebirds started dating in May of last year and went Instagram official in Dec. “Lucky me,” Logan captioned a post full of photos of them looked thrilled to be around each other.

Nina also took to her own Instagram to share a few posts of her own. One included a cozy photo of them with the caption, “2022, the beginning of me and you,” on New Year’s Eve, and another showed a cute photo of the two of them looking in love in Apr. “Obsessed with this boy 💘,” she wrote alongside it. It didn’t take long for many of her followers to reply to the latter and compliment their love story. “Love this,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Happy for you” along with a red heart emoji.