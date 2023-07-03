Logan Paul & Supermodel Nina Agdal Engaged After 1 Year Of Dating: Report

The influencer and the beauty just celebrated their one-year anniversary weeks ago and reportedly set future plans to get hitched while in Italy over the weekend.

July 3, 2023 7:26PM EDT
Logan Paul, Nina Agdal
Logan Paul shows off his muscular physique as he hits the beach with bikini-clad girlfriend Nina Agdal in Miami. 23 Oct 2022 Pictured: Logan Paul; Nina Agdal. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910542_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Logan Paul, 28, and Nina Agdal, 31, are engaged, according to Daily Mail. The YouTuber and supermodel were vacationing in Lake Como, Italy on Sunday, when he reportedly proposed at the luxury Hotel Passalacqua’s open air terrace. They were seen falling to their knees and embracing after she said, “Yes,” the outlet shared.

Despite the happy and memorable moment, the proposal apparently had its challenges when the engagement ring wasn’t the right size for Nina. The couple didn’t seem to care too much, though, and they celebrated right away. Logan even reportedly called his younger brother Jake Paul, 26, on speaker phone and said, “Bro, you have a sister!,” a hotel guest told Daily Mail.

Logan Paul, Nina Agdal
Logan and Nina out in the sun. (MEGA)

A photographer was also reportedly dressed as a waiter for the event and whipped out a camera just in time for the big moment. An eyewitness said that Nina looked completely surprised by the proposal but said yes and they both looked happy. It’s unclear if they told anyone the exciting news besides Jake that same night.

Logan and Nina’s reported engagement comes just weeks after they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their romance. The lovebirds started dating in May of last year and went Instagram official in Dec. “Lucky me,” Logan captioned a post full of photos of them looked thrilled to be around each other.

Logan Paul, Nina Agdal
Logan and Nina have been dating since May 2022. (Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com)

Nina also took to her own Instagram to share a few posts of her own. One included a cozy photo of them with the caption, “2022, the beginning of me and you,” on New Year’s Eve, and another showed a cute photo of the two of them looking in love in Apr. “Obsessed with this boy 💘,” she wrote alongside it. It didn’t take long for many of her followers to reply to the latter and compliment their love story. “Love this,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Happy for you” along with a red heart emoji.

