Logan Paul Confesses He Has Pink Eye In Awkward TV Interview & Fans Freak

Logan Paul said it’s ‘the beginning of the end’ during an interview with Fox Business, as he’s currently dealing with an infected eyeball and excessive spending.

Even YouTubers with 19.5 million subscribers can get pink eye. Logan Paul, 24, confessed that he has the infection that sometimes leads to a crusty eyeball while speaking on-air with FOX Business on July 22. But a rosy-hued eye isn’t the only problem the YouTuber is dealing with! “I will say, my expenses just surpassed my income for the first time ever,” Paul revealed to Fox host Liz Claman. “I just sat with my financial manager he told me that. Like, I’m definitely going downhill from here.” In 2018, Logan banked $14.5 million.

When Liz asked Logan if his unbalanced income-spending ratio makes him “nervous,” he revealed his other secret: “Yeah absolutely, I’m terrified. I think it’s the beginning of the end. I also have pink eye.” Well, at least he’s transparent! To that, Logan’s interviewer joked, “Don’t touch the set.” Twitter fans had similar reactions to the Fox Business host. “@LoganPaul what the hell just happened here? hows your pink eye?” one viewer tweeted with laughing emojis, while another fan posted, “He came on… to tell her he had pink eye?” You can see even more bewildered reactions below.

Even with pink eye and an over-exhausted bank account, Logan’s feeling optimistic as he’s currently focused on posting content where other eyeballs (pink or white) look at the most. “Where do people watch content the most? That’s where I want to post, to be honest with you,” Logan continued. “I’m slightly not so concerned with money. Maybe that’s why my expenses have surpassed my income. And that’s probably not the best thing ever. But I want to be posting where my content’s going to be seen and consumed.”

Logan, who dubbed himself an “ex-controversial YouTuber” during the interview, is transitioning into a new phase of his career (his Facebook account, which has 15.6 million followers, is currently inactive). The vlogger has made his segue into podcasts with his new channel, Impaulsive, which was launched in Nov. 2018 and already boasts 1.6 million subscribers. He’s also working on his fitness (Logan faced off against fellow YouTuber KSI in a boxing match in Aug. 2018, and also happened to slap a man unconscious).