Logan Paul slapped a man so hard, the aftermath made the YouTuber decide to drop out of a Russian slapping competition altogether. Although he grinned in the video, Logan admitted that he felt ‘horrible’ afterwards.

A slapping practice — yes, that’s a thing — was a wake up call for Logan Paul, 24. The YouTube star was gearing up for an upcoming slapping competition in Russia, and so he smacked a fellow slapping athlete (who was estimated to be over 300 pounds) on May 22. The slap completely knocked out the man, who did a face plant on the grass and appeared unconscious. Logan’s crew began to exclaim “Roll him over, roll him over,” while the YouTuber turned to the camera, smiled, and flexed his biceps. But Logan wasn’t so nonchalant after reflecting on the face whack.

“Due to an unforeseen event that took place during practice today, I have decided not to participate in the upcoming slap competition,” Logan wrote in a letter obtained by TMZ, issued through Maverick Media on May 23. He continued, “Based on today’s incident and the aftermath, it became clear that I don’t have the desire to participate in an event that can result in serious injury to virtually anyone competing. I have the deepest respect for the sport and athletics involved; however, I feel my decision will preserve the health and wellness of everyone competing.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Logan’s reps for comment.

Logan and his friends divulged even more details about the brutal slap on the Livin’ Large Podcast on May 22. Logan admitted that he felt “horrible” after the smack-down, adding, “The follow through, is just too much for me to handle. And also, if that were to happen to me, I would have so much to lose.” That’s because Logan would also have to subject himself to a potential face-planting slap! With only $386 as the prize money, the reward wasn’t worth the risk for Logan, although he endured “months and months of mental preparation.”

If you said “Ouch” while watching the clip above, you’re right — Logan’s friend revealed on the Livin’ Large Podcast, “[The man] hit the grass so hard that there’s a skid mark…For at least an hour after it happened, he had grass in his eye…He didn’t know what planet he was on.” Instead of becoming One Slap Man, it looks like Logan should return to boxing.