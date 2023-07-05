Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Video Of Her 2 Kids As They Celebrate July 4th Together

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling, 44, was a playful momma while celebrating the Fourth of July with her family yesterday. The brunette beauty took to Instagram that day to share a hilarious video of herself chasing her daughter Katherine “Kit”, 4, and son Spencer, 2, in her backyard with a firework sparkler. Mindy captioned the post with red, white, and blue heart emojis to embrace the patriotic theme of the day.

In the casual clip, The Office alum rocked a pair of black leggings and an oversized blue hooded sweatshirt. The mother-of-two opted to go barefoot as she spent time with her family at home. Mindy playfully carried a firework sparkler in her hand and ran toward her four-year-old with it, however, Katherine jetted off behind her playground. The starlet then bolted toward her son with the sparkler while he was riding his tricycle.

Soon after Mindy shared the rare video with her 6.5 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to the silly post and gush over her children. “I love that you don’t show your kids on social media!”, one fan wrote, along with a clapping emoji, while another added, “They’re so big! Looks like you guys had fun.” Meanwhile, other fans couldn’t get over Mindy’s General Mills hoodie. “Queen Mindy in the GM drip!!!!”, one admirer joked, while another penned, “Is that a General Mills hoodie??? Asking the important questions here.”

The Never Have I Ever co-creator welcomed her eldest child in Dec. 2017, about three years before she gave birth to Spencer in Sept. 2020. Although the identity of the children’s father has remained private for years, Mindy has explained that despite rumors, B. J. Novak, 43, is not the father. Both B.J. and Mindy worked together on The Office, as he famously played Ryan Howard alongside her Kelly Kapoor. “It doesn’t bother me,” she told Marie Claire of the rumors last year. “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship.”

Although the Why Not Me? author most recently took to Instagram on Jun. 24 to gush over her kids and life amid her birthday. “Look I know I’m clearly materialistic but the best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life, are these two guys. I was never a ‘kid’ person. When my mom passed though, it just clicked in me: I wanted kids with such intense certainty,” she began in the photo’s caption. “Now I’m just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys.” Mindy also noted that she is the “healthiest” she has been in “years” amid her weight loss journey.