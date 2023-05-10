Mindy Kaling, 43, Rocks Bikini & Sexy Swimsuits For New Campaign After 30+ Lb. Weight Loss

Mindy Kaling wears many hats as a multi-hyphenate star and she just tried on a new one as a fashion designer! The gorgeous A-lister took to her Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her “side hustle,” as she debuted a collaboration with the swimwear company Andie. Rocking a fabulous yellow one-piece, Mindy captioned the snap, “I bet you didn’t know my side hustle was swimsuit design.”

“I am so excited to launch my first-ever swimwear collection(!!) in collaboration with Andie!,” she continued. “I am not crazy about trying on swimsuits. In fact, I kind of famously despise it? But these are so flattering, I promise your new favorite suit is in this collection.” Most of the collection can be viewed on Andie’s Instagram, while Mindy also modeled a stunning blue bikini from it, which can be seen here.

As fans know, Mindy’s health regimen has been the talk for a while now and with her new swimwear line, she’s ready to open up about it. “I know people are really interested in the changes in my body, and I think it’s flattering but sometimes it’s just a little much, so I try not to tune into it,” she dished to People. “The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy. I run or hike 20 miles a week and I lift weights. It’s a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in.”

She also opened up about how the new lifestyle resulted in weight loss. “I eat what I like to eat,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it.” She added, “I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it.”

The success of her strict exercise routine was on full display when she arrived in her sensational Vera Wang gown at the 2023 Oscars (above). The star stunned in the daring bodice that featured exposed boning and delicate straps. With her trademark raven tresses pulled back, a set of dangling diamond earrings and Giuseppe Zanotti Bebe platform heels, Mindy was the moment at the most fabulous night in Hollywood!

And with her new swimwear line, Mindy looks ready to take over the summer holiday. HollywoodLife will keep you posted on the gorgeous star’s plans!