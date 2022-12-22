Mindy Kaling Insists She Has No ‘Issue’ With Eating Food After IG Commenter Expresses Concern

Mindy Kaling assured fans that she doesn’t have a problem eating. When The Mindy Project star, 43, shared a series of photos of her grabbing lunch a friend, a commenter pointed out that even though she had said that they were having a bite, the photos didn’t actually show her eating. Mindy put the fan’s concerns to rest with a comment on Thursday, December 22.

The photos showed Mindy snacking at Los Angeles’ Pijja Palace with a friend. It looked like they order tons of delicious foods, including pizzas, chicken tenders, gnocchi and wings, plus some cocktails. The last photo showed her and her pal smiling in the booth together. “Swipe through many photos of me with delicious Pijja Palace food to earn one photo of me and [Erica],” she wrote in the caption.

Someone pointed out that there wasn’t any “eating in these pictures,” despite the fact that there were slices of pizza missing, and Mindy appeared to be cutting a chicken tender. The Sex Lives of College Girls creator gently let the fan know that there was no cause for alarm. “I actually think this concern is sweet. But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you being kind,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Besides addressing the concerned fan, Mindy did reply to many other friends and fans to speak about how delicious all the food was. She invited many other friends to try the restaurant with her, and told another fan that she loved the wings most of all.

Aside from having some delicious eats, Mindy has had quite an exciting year. The second season of her HBOMax series The Sex Lives of College Girls has become a major hit, and she was recently announced as the title role for a spinoff series from the classic Scooby Doo, called Velma. She previewed her character’s look when she dressed as the classic character for Halloween.