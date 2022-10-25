Mindy Kaling Stuns While Celebrating Diwali In Traditional Dress: Photo

Mindy Kaling looked gorgeous when she celebrated the Hindu holiday of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights. The 43-year-old wore a traditional dress from Indian designer, Falguni Peacock, that was light blue with silver details. The low-cut V-neck dress featured long, sheer sleeves and a cinched-in waist.

Mindy’s dress fit her like a glove while the waist was cinched in with a tight silver belt. The rest of the dress flowed out into a long skirt that was covered in metallic patterned details and shined as she flipped it in the wind.

The actress accessorized the gorgeous dress with a massive floral diamond choker necklace and gorgeous glam. She had her long black hair parted to the side while a long braid hung off to one side. Meanwhile, in another photo from the slideshow she posted, she rocked yet another traditional outfit.

This time, she wore a teal ensemble featuring a tiny crop top covered in gold floral embellishments with tiny, beaded fringe hanging off the hem. She styled the crop top with a matching high-waisted skirt and a matching sheer bedazzled coat on top. Her look was completed with a pair of massive gold dangling earrings, a glossy lip, and a sultry smokey eye.

Mindy posted the slideshow of photos on Instagram with the caption, “Diwali week is especially thrilling this year because there are so many fun events for me and my family. The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption… and new clothes! I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers. Today I’m wearing @falgunipeacock, introduced to me by my friend @anjula_acharia. Falguni makes clothing that transforms me into my most glamorous, confident self.”