We Can’t Stop Thinking About Mindy Kaling’s Purple Shift Dress

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A pop of color can go a long way. You don’t have to show up in hot pink or neon green to make a statement — sometimes a bold color can be one that has a subtle look to it. That’s exactly what Mindy Kaling showed us when she was spotted sporting a gorgeous, purple shift dress. The purple wasn’t too out there, but definitely was enough to make a statement.

We are truly impressed by this much-needed inspo, so of course we started thinking of ways we can recreate the look. While Mindy’s dress has a price tag of more than $3,000, we were looking for something a bit (a lot) more affordable. We found this stunning Miusol Retro Pencil Dress that gives a similar effect while being in our price range. Check out the details below.

This chic dress is perfect for special occasions. An anniversary dinner, birthday celebration, award ceremony, dinner party, anything you can imagine. It has a high neckline and slight ruffles throughout, giving it an extra flair. Wear it with your favorite pair of heels, a pearl or elegant accent necklace and you’re ready to head out and turn heads.

It comes in a gorgeous light purple color that’s similar to Mindy’s. The eye-catching, unique color isn’t too loud, but you can hear just enough for it to make a statement. If you want something a little bolder you can go for the red or if you want something more subtle opt for navy blue. If you want to play up the fall season, the dress is also available in a mustard yellow and burgundy. Choose a pattern like plaid or polka dot for an even bolder statement.

While Mindy Kaling may have been our inspo to find this dress, what we really found is something simple yet breathtaking. Follow in Mindy’s footsteps and choose the gorgeous purple or make the look your own by getting any of the options above. Whatever you choose, we hope you feel as great as you’ll look in this dress (which is really great).