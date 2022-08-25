Mindy Kaling Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Two-In-One SPF Setting Powder

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you applying your SPF every day? Even with summer winding down, it’s super important that we maintain our daily skincare habits. Whether the sun is beaming or it’s a gloomy day, it’s important that you are protecting your skin.

With that said, it can be hard to find a sunscreen you absolutely love. Especially one that works well with makeup on days when you want to wear a full-face and serve a super glam look.

Mindy Kaling recently mentioned a setting powder that gives the best of both worlds. Keep your makeup intact while protecting your skin with the Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder.

Keep your makeup secure and your skin protected when you head out, thanks to this game-changing setting powder. Supergoop! Is known for high-quality products that really put skincare first, and this setting powder is no exception. This product is reef-friendly and packed with ingredients your skin loves like ceramides and olive glycerides to seal in moisture.

The setting powder is 100% mineral and perfect for mattifying your makeup. It’s good for all skin types, even for those of us with sensitive skin. It comes in a translucent powder, or you can opt for one of three shades to match your skintone.

To use this powder as intended, start off with your favorite SPF as a primer or use an SPF-infused tinted moisturizer. Once you’re done applying the rest of your makeup, use the setting powder as a finishing touch for extra protection.

Apply UV protection and makeup security in just one swoop to finish your makeup routine. The mess-free, twist-lock brush provides the perfect amount of powder allowing you to turn off the flow once you’re done. There’s no mess or wasted product. Throw it in your purse to re-apply as needed throughout the day to refresh your shine-free look.

This product is a win-win. It’s affordable, effective and reef-friendly. Mindy Kaling is obsessing over this setting powder, it’s time for you to find out why.