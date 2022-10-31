Mindy Kaling Transforms Into Her New Character ‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma For Halloween Ahead Of Show Premiere

Mindy Kaling asked her fans to 'guess' what she was being for Halloween as she shared a photo of herself in costume and a photo of her new animated character to social media.

October 31, 2022 9:46PM EDT
Mindy Kaling, 43, got her fans ready for her upcoming HBO Max adult animated series, Velma, based on the Scooby-Doo franchise character, Velma Dinkley, with her latest Halloween costume. The actress shared a photo of herself dressed in the epic look, which included an orange sweater, maroon skirt, orange socks, and dark red boots, on Twitter. She also added black-framed glasses and had her hair, which went down just above her shoulders, styled with bangs over her forehead.

“Can you guess who I’m being for Halloween this year? @velmatheseries @hbomax,” Mindy captioned the tweet. Her fans were quick to respond in the comments section and they loved the costume. “Mindy! We’re twins,” one fan wrote with an added photo of them dressed as Velma. Another called the outfit “fantastic” and a third shared that Mindy “made” their “day.”

Mindy’s Halloween costume comes just a few weeks after Velma previewed at New York Comic Con. The series, which is about a teenage would-be detective who has a crush on murder suspect Fred Jones, is set to premiere next year and also stars the voices of Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Debby Ryan, Shay Mitchell, and many more. It was developed by Charlie Grandy and was preceded by Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, which was on the air from 2019 until 2021.

When Mindy’s not hard at work on her upcoming series or having fun dressing in character, she’s showing off cute moments with her kids on social media. Although she is pretty private about her daughter, Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 2, and never shows their faces online, she recently posted a Halloween-themed video of the both of them watching and dancing to Michael Jackson‘s iconic “Thriller” music video. Katherine was dressed in an adorable dress with strawberries on it and Spencer wore a baseball-style top and dark red pants.

“Watching Thriller on repeat to learn the moves by tomorrow? 🧟‍♀️🕺🏽🎃🤞🏾,” Mindy captioned the Instagram post, which was posted on Oct. 30. “Love it!” one fan wrote in response to the clip while another wrote, “I won’t lie, Thriller terrified me at their age! Good on them!”

