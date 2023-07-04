Barack Obama Celebrates ‘Hilarious & Beautiful’ Daughter Malia’s 25th Birthday

25 years ago, former U.S President Barack Obama, 61, became a father. And on July 4, 2023, he took to Twitter to pay tribute to Malia for her milestone birthday. In the photo tweet, which you can see below, he appeared to be in the White House as he wrapped his arms around Malia for a warm hug. He wore a navy blue suit for the tender moment, and his daughter was dressed casually in a white long-sleeved top and light blue jeans, pulling her hair into two braids. She happily closed her eyes to accept the embrace from her dad. “Happy birthday to this talented, hilarious, and beautiful young woman,” the former President captioned the throwback photo. “Malia, I hope 25 brings you everything you’re looking for and more.”

Followers of the former Commander in Chief took to the comments thread to send their best wishes. “Thank you, Mr. President! I must say, your parenting skills are on point. Not only did you lead the country with grace, but you also managed to raise a talented, hilarious, and beautiful young woman,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “Sweet photo, happy birthday Malia. Dream big!” “Aww daddy’s girl. Wish her many more beautiful birthdays. Happy Birthday,” penned a third.

Barack and his wife Michelle Obama, 59, also share daughter Sasha, 22. In a recent sit-down interview, he admitted that he had already watched Malia’s work on the Prime Video series Swam. “I watched it because, A: I was a big fan of Atlanta,” he told interviewer Hasan Minhaj. “And I watched it because my daughter worked on it. So, of course, I’ve got to watch it.”

When asked if he’d seen the eyebrow raising sex scene featuring Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris’ characters, he replied, “Look, if what you are suggesting is that there are aspects of that show that I found a little disturbing…That’s the nature of art these days, and at [this] moment, and that’s OK.”

In a 2020 interview with InStyle, the dad of two described his talented first daughter as “just buoyant.” “She’s somebody who enjoys people, enjoys life, and enjoys conversation,” he told the outlet at the time. “She’s never bored, which is a badass quality that can take you places.”