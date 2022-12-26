Barack Obama Posts Gorgeous Photos Of Malia, Sasha & Michelle In Gowns & Wishes Everybody ‘Merry Christmas’

Barack Obama wrote that one of the 'best parts of the holiday season' is 'spending time' with loved ones, in the caption of the epic family Christmas photo.

By:
December 26, 2022 12:49PM EST
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Kids
Image Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP/Shutterstock

Barack Obama, 61, shared a brand new photo of his incredible family on Instagram for the holiday. The former president posed with his wife Michelle Obama, 58, and their two grown-up daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, as they donned impressive and stylish outfits, in the memorable snapshot. His outfit included a classic black tux while Michelle rocked a long sleeveless blue gown with red and yellow patterns on it.

Barack Obama
Barack’s caption for his new holiday photo. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Malia’s fashion choice was a long white sleeveless gown with gold patterns, and Sasha’s was a sleeveless sheer gown with maroon and blue detail all over it. Both Michelle and Malia had their hair down with their looks, but Sasha opted for a hairstyle that included braids in the front. All four of their gorgeous smiles seemed to prove they were as happy as could be while spending the holiday together, and Barack’s caption further pointed to that conclusion.

“Merry Christmas, everybody! One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas,” the caption read.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Kids
Barack & Michelle getting off a plane with their daughters during his presidency. (Jose Luis Magana/AP/Shutterstock)

In addition to Barack, Michelle took to her own Instagram to share a loving photo of her and her husband along with a Christmas message for her followers. In the snapshot, the doting spouse is kissing the cheek of the former first lady as he wears a suit and she wears a dark blue top with silver patterns. She flashed a big smile as mistletoe hung above them.

“From our family to yours, wishing you all a wonderful Christmas filled with happiness, light, and joy! 🎄As we get ready to wrap up this year and look to the next, let’s remember to reflect on our blessings and channel them into giving back and being kind to those around us,” Michelle captioned the photo.

