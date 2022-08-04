Michelle Obama Sends Love To Her ‘Honey’ Barack On His Birthday: You Get ‘Better Every Year’

“Happy Birthday to my honey!” former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote on Aug. 4, the day that former President Barack Obama turned 61. Michelle, 58, included a throwback photo of Barack, which showed him as a young dreamboat looking out to the future while leaning on a stone fence. “Life with you just keeps getting better every year,” added Michelle in her birthday tribute. “You always make me proud. I love you.”

Fans filled the comments section with love: “Happy birthday to the best president,” “Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” “Happy happy birthday,” “Let me hop on in and say Happy Birthday, Mr. Forever My President Obama.” “Happy birthday Blessings Sir.”

The former FLOTUS’ birthday wishes come almost a month after the Obamas’ eldest daughter, Malia Obama, turned 24. “Happy birthday, Malia!” Barack wrote in his tribute, which contained a photo of him holding his daughter when she was a baby. “No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become—you’ll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up.”

Malia was born on the Fourth of July, and Michelle referenced this in her message. “24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world,” she wrote while sharing a photo of Malia as a toddler.” I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy.”

The Obamas’ youngest daughter, Sasha Obama, turned 21 in June. “My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman,” Michelle wrote when sharing a rare photo of the young woman as a baby. The throwback also showed Michelle rocking a look that made her appear like a long-lost cast member of Living Single. “You will always be my littlest pea,” Michelle reminded her daughter before adding that she was “so proud of the human you are becoming.”

The former president also got in on the fun. “I have loved watching you grow into the intelligent, beautiful, and caring young woman you’ve become,” he wrote. “And no matter how old you get—you’ll always be my baby girl. Look at those cheeks!”