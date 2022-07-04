Barack Obama Wishes Daughter Malia A Happy 24th Birthday: ‘You’ll Always Be My Baby’

Michelle Obama is officially 24 years old and her dad Barack Obama couldn’t be more proud! The former President shared a sweet throwback photo of him snuggling a then baby Malia on Monday, July 4 — which is also her birthday. Malia looked so much like gorgeous mom Michelle Obama in the photo as she rocked a fuzzy purple sleeper and striped bib as her dad looked at her lovingly.

“Happy birthday, Malia!” Barack began his tribute. “No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become—you’ll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up,” he sweetly added.

Mom Michelle also posted a cute baby photo and a heartwarming tribute. “Happy birthday, Malia – and Happy Fourth of July, everybody!” she wrote alongside the of baby Malia in a lavender colored pullover. “24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy.”

Both have plenty to be proud of — after earning her high school diploma from the elite Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C, she went on to pursue her post-secondary degree at Harvard University, just like her parents. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Visual and Environmental Studies with highest honors in May 2021, and has since pursued a career as a writer.

After interning with Lena Dunham on Girls, Malia landed a job with Donald Glover on one of his new projects. Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, had nothing but good words to say about the former First Daughter in an interview last year. He said she’s “an amazingly talented person,” he said to Vanity Fair. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard..I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great,” he also said.