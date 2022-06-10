Michelle Obama Shares Rare Baby Photo Of Sasha On Her 21st Birthday

Michelle Obama, 58, shared some love to her daughter Sasha on her 21st birthday on June 10. The former first lady posted the most adorable throwback photo to Instagram of her holding baby Sasha in her arms. “My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman,” the proud mom-of-two wrote. “But you will always be my littlest pea. 🥲❤️ I’m so proud of the human you are becoming. Love, your Mommy.”

Michelle’s husband Barack Obama, 60, also took to Instagram to share a similar throwback snapshot of him holding Sasha when she was a baby. “Happy birthday, Sasha! I have loved watching you grow into the intelligent, beautiful, and caring young woman you’ve become,” the former president wrote. “And no matter how old you get—you’ll always be my baby girl. Look at those cheeks!”

Michelle and Barack are also proud parents to their older daughter Malia, 23. Sasha is currently in college at the University of Michigan, while Malia has graduated from Harvard University and is said to be working with Donald Glover as a writer on his new show. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show this April, Michelle revealed that both her daughters have boyfriends, who they’ve taken home to meet their family.

President Barack Obama with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia, right, and Sasha walk on the tarmac to board Air Force One at Air Station Cape Cod in Mass., Obama is returning from vacation rested and ready for a busy fall. Illinois state Sen. Barack Obama, D-Chicago, walks with his wife, Michelle, and daughter, Malia, age 1 1/2, in Chicago on primary day in Illinois in this March 21, 2000.

“Now, they’re bringing grown men home,” Michelle told host Ellen DeGeneres. “Before it was just a pop band, now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes, and they’re doing well.”

In that same interview, Michelle also reflected on how nice it was to spend more time at home with Malia and Sasha during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was an extra special treat to have them that little bit of time. Being with them as adults is fun!” she said. “They are just amazing young women.”