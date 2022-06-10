Michelle Obama Shares Rare Baby Photo Of Sasha On Her 21st Birthday

The former first lady honored her youngest daughter on her milestone 21st birthday and said she's 'so proud' that Sasha has become an 'independent' young woman.

By:
June 10, 2022 1:03PM EDT
Michelle Obama
View gallery
Sasha Obama, Malia Obaman Sasha Obama, right, and Malia Obama, laugh during the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Ellipse in Washington Obama National Christmas Tree, Washington, USA
Obama's Daughters spotted out in Marbella, Spain today.Pictured: Sasha ObamaRef: SPL5098056 150619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: GTres / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Canada Rights, Denmark Rights, Egypt Rights, Ireland Rights, Finland Rights, Israel Rights, Jordan Rights, South Korea Rights, Lebanon Rights, Norway Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, South Africa Rights, Singapore Rights, Sweden Rights, Thailand Rights, Turkey Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Isle sur Sorgue, France 26th of June 2019Malia and Sasha Obama, Barack?s daughters, strolling in the market of the little french village of Isle sur Sorgue close to Avignon where they're holidaying with the parents Barack and Michelle for a weekABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Malia Obama,Sasha ObamaRef: SPL5098220 160619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Shutterstock

Michelle Obama, 58, shared some love to her daughter Sasha on her 21st birthday on June 10. The former first lady posted the most adorable throwback photo to Instagram of her holding baby Sasha in her arms. “My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman,” the proud mom-of-two wrote. “But you will always be my littlest pea. 🥲❤️ I’m so proud of the human you are becoming. Love, your Mommy.”

Michelle’s husband Barack Obama, 60, also took to Instagram to share a similar throwback snapshot of him holding Sasha when she was a baby. “Happy birthday, Sasha! I have loved watching you grow into the intelligent, beautiful, and caring young woman you’ve become,” the former president wrote. “And no matter how old you get—you’ll always be my baby girl. Look at those cheeks!”

Michelle and Barack are also proud parents to their older daughter Malia, 23. Sasha is currently in college at the University of Michigan, while Malia has graduated from Harvard University and is said to be working with Donald Glover as a writer on his new show. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show this April, Michelle revealed that both her daughters have boyfriends, who they’ve taken home to meet their family.

“Now, they’re bringing grown men home,” Michelle told host Ellen DeGeneres. “Before it was just a pop band, now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes, and they’re doing well.”

Michelle Obama
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Sasha Obama at the 2016 National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Shutterstock)

In that same interview, Michelle also reflected on how nice it was to spend more time at home with Malia and Sasha during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was an extra special treat to have them that little bit of time. Being with them as adults is fun!” she said. “They are just amazing young women.”

More From Our Partners

ad