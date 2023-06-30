Britney Spears Shares Sweet Throwback Photo Of Son Jayden, 16, Playing Video Games: ‘Mine’

View gallery

Reminiscing! Britney Spears, 41, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of what appeared to be her son, Jayden Federline, 16, when he was in his toddler years. The mother-of-two captioned the post, “MINE,” and re-shared it again moments later. In the photo, a younger Jayden was pictured playing a video game while laying down on the floor of their home. Britney welcomed her two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 45.

This is not the first time this month that the “Toxic” hitmaker shared a throwback photo of her son, as she took to Instagram on Jun. 3 to share another old photo of her teenager. Brit only captioned the post with two pink rose emojis and allowed the image to speak for itself. In the snapshot, the music legend was pictured holding her then little one in her arms while they were out and about. Britney rocked a striped button-down blouse and shorts, while Jayden was dressed in a plaid shirt and shorts.

Her latest posts of her son come one month after Brit gave Kevin the approval to relocate Jayden and his brother, Sean Preston, 17, to Hawaii. In a court filing obtained by Page Six at the time, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart clapped back on Britney’s behalf about the matter. In the docs, Mathew noted that Sean “will no longer be a minor,” while Jayden will be “nearing the age of maturity.” Finally, the 41-year-old gave the 45-year-old father the OK to move the boys. “To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation,” the statement read.

The doting momma took to Instagram following that approval on Jun. 5 to shout out Sean in a loving throwback photo. In the photo’s caption, Britney called the 17-year-old her “first love” and added several exclamation points. Their move to Hawaii also comes just a few months after both of the teens did an interview with 60 Minutes Australia on Sept. 4, 2022. Jayden also spoke about his strained relationship with his mother during an interview with ITV to days prior. “I 100 percent think this can be fixed,” Jayden said of his relationship with Britney. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again.”

Most recently, Kevin shut down rumors that he was allegedly seeking to relocate the boys in hopes of extending Britney’s child support. While stopping by a local McDonald’s on Jun. 26, her ex called the rumors “stupid” ones. “A lot of people say a lot of stupid things,” he told a Page Six reporter. Kevin and Britney were married from 2004 until their 2007 divorce. They welcomed Sean just one year after getting married and Jayden one year after that. Brit has since moved on and married actor Sam Asghari, 29, in Jun. 2022.