Kate Bosworth, 40, Rocks Crop Top & Confirms She Feels Better Now Than She Did Wearing Bikini In ‘Blue Crush’

Kate Bosworth looked amazing as she showed off some of her workout routines in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 27. The actress, 40, revealed that she feels fantastic and even better than she did when she was wearing bikinis when she starred in the 2002 film Blue Crush, as she celebrated her partnership with athletic brand Roxy. She looked fabulous as she sported a white Nike crop top and orange shorts in one photo as well as a black crop top and gray short shorts in the series of photos with her trainer Steph Watson.

In the photos, Kate showed some of her exercises, like leg stretches and crunches, but she also posed for shots where she was smiling with Steph. “At 40, I have never felt better,” she wrote in the caption. The actress also admitted that she was “super proud” of her campaign with Roxy and said she was “feeling more optimal now than I did 20 years ago running around in a bikini for Blue Crush.”

Kate proceeded to lay out the different steps she’s taken to have the most success working with Steph, including creating a simple, goal-oriented plan, setting up a nutritional plan, and helping plan fun and short workouts to fit her schedule. The 21 star proceeded to rave about how fantastic her trainer is. “I have trained with Steph for over five years now,” she wrote. “She has focused my mind // body connection through her highly efficient and specified training, which I will (unquestionably!) use life long.”

The actress opening up about her workout routine came about a month after she and her now-husband Justin Long, 45, revealed that they’d secretly gotten married after over a year of dating. Justin revealed that they’d tied the knot in an episode of his podcast, where he referred to the actress as his “now-wife.” Since getting married, Kate posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her shoot with Roxy, including one where she was holding hands with the Accepted actor.