‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Trailer: Weddings, A Lap Dance & Leah On A Stripper Pole

New beginnings, new marriages, and new hobbies — oh my! The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 trailer is here and promises a dramatic yet fun and rejuvenating season from fan-favorite Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG stars. MTV released the first trailer for Season 2 of the 16 and Pregnant spinoff on Tuesday, June 27, and it follows Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout McKinney as they handle new challenges, feuds, and new life beginnings, such as Jade and Ashley’s respective weddings. Oh, and some of the girls took up pole dancing, also. Sounds fun!

Aside from wedding planning, the trailer shows the famous moms venturing into other exciting experiences. Briana built a stunning new house in Florida and her daughters, Nova and Stella, seemed thrilled. Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra headed to Michigan with their girls, Vaeda, Novvalee, and Rya. Meanwhile, some relationships seem to be blossoming: Briana claimed that Nova’s dad, Devoin Austin, was aggressively “hitting on” her, while Maci was happy to announce that she and her ex, Ryan Edwards, were “getting along” — something that seemed virtually impossible in years’ past. Sadly, Maci’s good news was filmed before Ryan was sentenced to prison for just under one year for harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie.

While there seem to be plenty of highs during the second season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, there are plenty of lows. One clip shows Cheyenne trying to fix her troubled relationship with Ashley, but Ashley seemingly shot her down. Furthermore, Catelynn and Tyler seemed to struggle during a therapy session about their firstborn daughter, Carly, who they put up for adoption in 2009. Fans were thrilled to see them reunite in an Instagram photo they shared on June 26.

Some other fun clips show a single Leah practicing some pole dancing and Briana giving her baby daddy a lap dance. And of course, there are plenty of adorable kids as well.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 is due out on Wednesday, July 19th at 8 p.m. on MTV. As the trailer says, fans can expect a mom-umental new season.