Jade Cline’s Kids: Meet The ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Daughter, Kloie

Jade Cline, 25, began her reality television career as a cast member on MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. In 2019, the Indiana native replaced Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2. Jade’s relationships with her 4-year-old daughter Kloie Kenna Austin and her boyfriend Sean Austin have been explored on both reality shows. Jade and Sean announced their engagement on September 1, after years of ups and downs between the two. Jade and her loved ones will appear in MTV’s new mega show Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which merges cast members from all the Teen Mom shows.

Jade cherishes her role as a mother and there’s nothing she won’t do for Kloie. For now, the reality star is content with having only one child. “I think I will have more kids, but I also think I want to wait until my daughter is older,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in August 2020. “I feel like right now it’s time for me to work on myself and my career’s going awesome. I want to keep building my career.” Below, we rounded up everything you need to know about Jade’s adorable daughter.

Kloie Kenna Austin

Jade gave birth to her daughter on September 18, 2017 at age 19 when she was a sophomore in college. Her journey to have Kloie was documented on Young and Pregnant. After having Kloie with Sean Austin, Jade went through many struggles on Teen Mom 2, including dealing with Sean’s substance abuse and difficulties with her mom, Christy.

Sean spent time away from his daughter to go to rehab for 90 days at the beginning of 2022. Sean has struggled with addiction and mental health which put a strain on his relationships with Jade for years. The couple rekindled before getting engaged and now they’re a happy and healthy family of three with Kloie.

Kloie has been growing up so fast. MTV viewers have been able to see Jade care for her daughter over the past few years, and the proud mom has also shared some of the sweetest footage of Kloie on social media as well. In August 2022, Kloie started school and Jade documented the milestone moment on Instagram. The reality star shared photos of Kloie wearing a backpack at school and writing her name down in class. “Kloies first day was a success! She did amazing and had so much fun. My little baby is growing up 🥹🥲,” Jade wrote in the post.

Jade’s close bond with her daughter will continue to play out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. We can’t wait to tune into the new show and see more fun between Jade and Kloie!