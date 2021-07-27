‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion: Devoin Austin Storms Off Set During A Heated Fight With Briana DeJesus

We hate to say it, but it wouldn’t be a ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion without a heated argument between Briana DeJesus and her ex, Devoin Austin.

The July 27 Teen Mom 2 reunion special started on a positive note, but Part 1 quickly took a turn after Devoin Austin came out on stage and started discussing child support with his ex, Briana DeJesus.

It all began when Briana was asked about her current relationship with her youngest daughter, Stella‘s, father, Luis. Briana claimed he’s still an absentee father, but she also said that Devoin has stepped up as a father figure for Stella, even though Nova is the only child he shares with Briana.

Briana shed a few tears and thanked Devoin for being such a great guy for both of her children, but after they shared the sweet moment on stage, Briana started chastising Devoin for not giving her enough child support. At the time of this reunion, he was giving her $250 per month, but because he’s often buying himself expensive clothes and “popping bottles” at various clubs, she thinks he should be giving her more.

Devoin argued that she also buys herself nice things like Christian Louboutin heels with the money MTV gives her, so he should be allowed to do the same — but Briana clapped back and said that she only buys things with the extra money that she has. She claims that she already does enough for the kids, and she did so with her 9-5 job in between Teen Mom 3‘s cancellation and her addition to the cast of Teen Mom 2.

Briana further argued that if Devoin was giving her more than $250 per month, she wouldn’t care so much about what he buys for himself. But she also didn’t let Devoin say very much. She just kept yelling at him and telling him he’s not a real man, so he got up and stormed off set. He said talking to Briana is like speaking to “a brick wall”, so he wasn’t interested in furthering the conversation.

However, Devoin did tell Briana that he’d be perfectly fine with her asking a judge to decide on a more reasonable amount for child support. So the ball’s in her court.

In other reunion news, Leah Messer and Kail reflected on their growth over the last 10 years (they couldn’t believe how much they changed physically since Teen Mom 2 first debuted in 2011), while Jade Cline and Briana discussed their traumatic experience in Miami (Jade basically said Briana saved her life).

Finally, Devoin joined Kail to discuss fallout from their podcast episode (before he joined Briana and stormed off stage), but they both said that the purpose of the podcast episode was for him to share his side of things pertaining to his ongoing issues with Briana. Kailyn also said that she doesn’t think it affected Briana because Briana never reacted to the podcast episode. And no — the rumors aren’t true — they aren’t dating. Devoin said he currently has a girlfriend, but it’s not Kailyn.

Want more drama? Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs next Tuesday, August 3, at 8pm on MTV.