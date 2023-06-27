Jennifer Lawrence Breaks Silence On Theory That Liam Hemsworth Cheated On Miley With Her

Jennifer Lawrence played a game of Plead the Fifth when she appeared on the June 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The actress was asked about the months-long fan rumor that she hooked up with her Hunger Games co-star, Liam Hemsworth, while he was in a relationship with his now-ex, Miley Cyrus. “Not true,” she insisted, before Andy Cohen even finished asking the question. “It’s not true. Total rumor.”

When Miley released her music video for the breakup anthem, “Flowers,” earlier this year, she donned a gold dress with cutouts in the footage. Fans considered the dress to be reminiscent of a gown that Jennifer previously wore to a Hunger Games premiere with Liam. Plus, in the past, Jennifer admitted to kissing Liam off-screen.

The 32-year-old cleared up the timeline, though, in her latest WWHL appearance. “I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time,” she confirmed. “But it was years after they broke up.” Of the gold dress, Jennifer added, “I just assume that was, like, a coincidence.”

Miley and Liam started dating in 2009 and got engaged in June 2012. They split one year later in September 2013. However, by the beginning of 2016, they were back together and tied the knot at the end of 2018 after losing their Malibu home to a wildfire. The marriage was short-lived, as the two had split by the following summer. Jennifer and Liam co-starred in the Hunger Games franchise between the years of 2012 and 2015.

All three stars have moved on romantically by now, though. Miley is currently in a relationship with drummer Maxx Morando, which she mostly keeps out of the public eye. Liam has been dating Gabriella Brooks since the end of 2019. Jennifer is married to Cooke Maroney, who she wed in October 2019. They have a son Cy, born in February 2022, together.

On WWHL, J.Law also briefly dished about her past relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, who she started dating while they were working on the film Mother! When Andy asked her how much of that movie she actually underwood, Jennifer joked, “Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had the CliffsNotes. If anybody needs tips on understanding their films, you know what to do”