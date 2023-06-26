Sofia Vergara, 50, Sunbathes In Nothing But Skimpy Bikini Bottoms To Kick Off Summer

Sofia Vergara got ready for summer in the sexiest way possible. The 50-year-old posted a photo of herself tanning in her yard by the pool while wearing nothing but a super tiny pair of black bikini bottoms.

Sofia posted the selfie with the caption, “My thing is summer!” written in Spanish. In the photo, Sofia was lying on her stomach with no top on while thin strap string thong bottoms put her bare behind on full display. She opted for a natural beauty look, wearing a light brown shadow and a matte pink lip. Meanwhile, her brown hair was down and parted in the middle in natural waves.

Sofia is always showing off her figure in a sexy bikini and aside from this look, another one of our favorites was when she wore a tiny black bikini that showed off her fabulous figure while on a beach vacation with her husband, Joe Manganiello.

In the photo, captioned, “Beach breeze and sea,” Sofia looked fabulous in a plunging black top with a clear strap between her chest, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the bikini top with matching low-rise bottoms that had super skinny straps on the sides of her hips.

Aside from this look, she also rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits on the trip. Some of our favorites included her off-the-shoulder black and yellow palm leaf patterned maxi dress as well as her super low-cut scoop-neckline orange dress. The halterneck maxi revealed ample cleavage while her tiny waist was cinched-in.

When Sofia isn’t wearing bikinis, she still manages to look sexy in her other outfits, and just the other day she launched her new suncare brand, Toty, when she wore a skintight strapless Emilia Wickstead Leila Floral Taffeta Faille Midi Dress. The floral dress highlighted her toned figure and she accessorized her look with a pair of nude platform heels.