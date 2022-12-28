Sofia Vergara, 50, Slays In Black Bikini For Sexy Mirror Selfie On Vacation

Sofia Vergara looked stunning when she rocked a tiny black bikini in a sexy new mirror selfie.

December 28, 2022
Sofia Vergara enjoyed the holidays in the best way possible – on the beach – and she looked incredible in a sexy new mirror selfie. The 50-year-old wore a tiny black bikini that showed off her fabulous figure while on a beach vacation with her husband, Joe Manganiello.

In the photo, captioned, “Beach breeze and sea,” Sofia looked amazing in a plunging black top that had a clear strap in between her chest revealing ample cleavage. She styled the bikini top with matching low-rise bottoms that had super skinny straps on the sides of her hips.

As for her glam, she had her honey-highlighted brown hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle. A sultry smokey eye with super dark liner and a matte nude lip completed her look.

In the second photo of the slideshow, Sofia posted a zoomed-in photo of Joe posing between the trees while wearing a black tank top and a bandana wrapped around his head while holding up two water bottles.

Since arriving on her island vacation for the holidays, Sofia has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits. Some of our favorites included her off-the-shoulder black and yellow palm leaf patterned maxi dress as well as her super low-cut scoop-neckline orange dress. The halterneck maxi revealed ample cleavage while her tiny waist was cinched-in.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Sofia slayed Christmas eve when she wore a skintight, strapless black corset top that was completely sheer on the bodice. She tucked the low-cut top into a pair of high-waisted black pants and she tied her look together with black pointed-toe pumps, layered gold necklaces, and gold hoop earrings.

