Sofia Vergara Rocks Blue Animal Print Bikini As She Says Goodbye To Summer: Photo

Sofia Vergara, 50, looked incredible when she posed for her latest social media photo! The gorgeous actress rocked a blue animal print bikini and sun hat as she lifted her arms way above her head and took in the warmth of the sun above her. She had her long hair down and only the back of her could be seen, in the snapshot.

“Se acabo el verano,” which translates to “summer is over,” Sofia captioned the epic story photo. She also added a sun emoji with a sad face that had the words “sad times” on it. To top things off, the beauty appropriately included Calvin Harris‘ song, “Summer,” to play over it.

Sofia’s latest summer photo comes after she made headlines for running into some of her former Modern Family co-stars at a wedding and taking photos. The talented gal shared a group shot that included Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, TV husband Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and captioned it with, “I love u guys!!!” She looked great i a long leopard print sleeveless dress as she had her hair down.

Sofia also got attention when she attended Sarah’s wedding in Aug. She wore a black and white floral patterned dress with black pumps and posed for incredible photos at the ceremony and while sitting on top of a silver car. “Wedding weekend,” she wrote in the caption for the gems.

Sofia is known for regularly sharing pretty pics of herself whenever she can, no matter the occasion. Earlier this year, she surprised fans when she showed off bright blue hair in a selfie she took while standing in front of a mirror. Since it was posted on Apr. 1, many wondered if it was just an April Fools joke, but even so, she proved she can rock just about any hair color and still look good! She ended up going back to her light brown hair shortly after and still manages to keep the daily compliments coming.