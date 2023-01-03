Sofia Vergara, 50, Stuns In Dolce & Gabbana Swimsuit On Vacation: Photos

Image Credit: SplashNews

Sofia Vergara showed off her flawless figure in a gorgeous blue and white Dolce & Gabbana bathing suit and proved she’s going into 2023 looking as good as ever. The 50-year-old actress has been enjoying a sunny beach escape with her husband, Joe Manganiello, 46, and sharing glimpses of their vacation with her 28 million Instagram followers. For her first post of 2023, the ‘Modern Family‘ alum posed in her swimsuit, with a pair of sunglasses shading her eyes from the bright sun. With her long honey-highlighted brunette hair cascading over her shoulders, Sofia was the picture of holiday glam.

In another photo, shared to her Instagram story, Sofia can be seen posing for a mirror selfie in the blue and white one-piece bathing suit from the Italian fashion brand. The matching cover-up can be seen hanging on the door behind her, but with her enviable curves it’s no wonder she chose not to wear it for the shot.

A week prior, Sofia wore a tiny black bikini to show off her well-cared-for physique. In the photo, captioned, “Beach breeze and sea,” the ‘Hot Pursuit’ actress revealed ample cleavage in the push up black bikini top. She paired the top with matching low-rise bottoms that highlighted her curvy hips.

Sofia’s tropical trip included celebrations for her husband Joe’s birthday on December 28th and she made sure to include a cute photo of them ringing in the New Year together. The holidays are an extra special time for Joe and Sofia because they actually got engaged on Christmas Day back in 2014. The tied the knot the following year in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple is relatively private about their love life but in 2019 Joe opened up to Men’s Health about what makes the marriage work. “I love that she knows how to take care of herself, obviously, because I needed to be with somebody confident,” he explained. “It takes a really strong and secure individual to handle the types of projects I’ve done. But when we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways. Masculine/feminine, yin and yang, whatever you want to call it.”

The ‘Magic Mike’ actor added, “My life is great because I really like my wife. I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f–king laugh all day long every day.”