Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Relationship Status Revealed After Graduation Reunion

Near the start of the month, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited to celebrate their daughter, Stormi Webster, graduation from preschool. If that reunion gave some fans hope that Kylie, 25, and Travis, 32, might give love another go, TMZ reports that a reconciliation isn’t in the cards. The two “are not working on getting back together,” reports the outlet, adding that they’re both happy with the current arrangement as they co-parent Stormi, 5, and one-year-old Aire.

Though Travis and Kylie aren’t romantically linked anymore, TMZ reports that Travis can see his kids – who both live with Kylie – anytime he wants. The reunion at Stormi’s graduation, which took roughly five or six months after Travis and Kylie split, was “solely to support their daughter,” claims TMZ. While Kylie and the “Sicko Mode” rapper have called it off numerous times in the past, TMZ claims its sources say “this time, it feels more permanent.”

Kylie and Travis reportedly split before Christmas 2022, and a source told HollywoodLife that one of the reasons was the lack of a ring on Kylie’s finger. “After six years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” the insider said. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves [to be married.]”

Since calling it quits with Travis, Kylie has reportedly been involved with Timothée Chalamet. The makeup mogul has been linked to the 27-year-old Dune star since April, though neither has commented or denied the relationship rumors. At the start of June, Kylie was photographed together for the first time since the rumors began. The two were seen at a barbecue at Tomothée’s Beverly Hills home, and the bash also included Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, and Timothée’s sister, actress Pauline Chalamet.

As for Travis, he’s got his hands full with his own dating rumors. There has been some speculation that there might be something between Travis and SZA. He has appeared at a few of her shows in the UK in June, mainly to perform their 2017 collaboration, “Love Galore.” However, the performances were flirty that some fans began wondering if there was any fire to this smoke.