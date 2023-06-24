Adele Asks Las Vegas Audience If They Would Go On Titanic Submarine: Watch

The talented singer took a poll by a show of hands and revealed whether or not she would go on the adventure herself, less than a week after the Titan submersible tragedy.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 24, 2023 2:46PM EDT
View gallery
File photo the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic. Rescuers were scouring thousands of square miles in the remote North Atlantic for a fourth day on Wednesday June 21, 2023, racing against time to find a missing submersible after it disappeared while taking wealthy tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic in deep waters off Canada's coast. The 21-foot Titan has the capacity to stay underwater for 96 hours, according to its specifications - giving the five people aboard until Thursday (June 22) morning before the air runs out. One pilot and four passengers were inside the submersible early on Sunday (June 18) when it lost communication with a ship on the surface about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive.(OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via EYEPRESS) Image of the Missing Titan Submarine, Atlantic Ocean - 22 Jun 2023
File photo the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic. Rescuers were scouring thousands of square miles in the remote North Atlantic for a fourth day on Wednesday June 21, 2023, racing against time to find a missing submersible after it disappeared while taking wealthy tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic in deep waters off Canada's coast. The 21-foot Titan has the capacity to stay underwater for 96 hours, according to its specifications - giving the five people aboard until Thursday (June 22) morning before the air runs out. One pilot and four passengers were inside the submersible early on Sunday (June 18) when it lost communication with a ship on the surface about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive.(OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via EYEPRESS) Image of the Missing Titan Submarine, Atlantic Ocean - 22 Jun 2023
File image provided by the OceanGate Expeditions shows the company's CEO, Stockton Rusha speaking to a promotional video. OceanGate Expeditions said in a brief statement on Monday June 19, 2023 that it was mobilizing all options to rescue those on board the submarine on a tourism expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. Stockton Rush, the founder of OceanGate Expeditions, is believed to be the fifth person aboard the missing submarine. OceanGate Submarine Missing, Atlantic Ocean - 20 Jun 2023

Adele, 35, asked her fans whether or not they would take a risk to go see the remaining wreckage of the sunken Titanic in a submersible or submarine, during her Las Vegas residency concert on Friday night. The singer advised the crowd to let her know their answers by a show of their hands, just two days after it was confirmed that the five passengers who went on OceanGate’s Titan submersible, to see the former ship themselves, had sadly died after their vessel imploded. She also asked her fans to consider what their answers would be before the shocking news of the Titan happened.

“Before this week,  how many people, if they could, would go down to the very very bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic? Raise your hands,” she said while sitting at a piano, in a video that was captured from the concert and shared by TMZ. After seemingly observing there were more people that wouldn’t go rather than would, she said, “See, I knew it” and proceeded to ask them if they would go on a rocket ship to space. There were again, more that wouldn’t rather than would.

Adele
Adele recently asked her fans if they’d visit the wreckage of the Titanic. (Blair M. Struble/TMX/MEGA)

Adele then revealed she wouldn’t do either. “I wouldn’t do either but only because I’m a bit of a p*ssy. I’m a scaredy cat,” she hilariously said. “I won’t even go on rollercoasters. But also, I just genuinely don’t have an interest in the deep sea or space, so that’s why.” She then added that she finds all of it “interesting” and can understand why people who have a “genuine interest” in those things would go.

Adele’s comments come after she previously expressed interest in the Titanic, or at least the 1997 movie based on the tragic sinking of the ship in 1912. She once dressed up like the film’s character Rose, who was portrayed by Kate Winslet, for her 30th Titanic-themed birthday party. She took to Instagram to share black and white photos of herself dressed up at the bash, which also included life jackets, and looked as happy as could be.

Titan
OceanGate’s Titan submersible sadly imploded underwater shortly after five passengers were on their way down to see the wreckage of the Titanic last week. (EyePress News/Shutterstock)

“Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie,” she wrote in the caption for the post. “Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely f*cked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad