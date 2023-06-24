Adele Asks Las Vegas Audience If They Would Go On Titanic Submarine: Watch

View gallery

Adele, 35, asked her fans whether or not they would take a risk to go see the remaining wreckage of the sunken Titanic in a submersible or submarine, during her Las Vegas residency concert on Friday night. The singer advised the crowd to let her know their answers by a show of their hands, just two days after it was confirmed that the five passengers who went on OceanGate’s Titan submersible, to see the former ship themselves, had sadly died after their vessel imploded. She also asked her fans to consider what their answers would be before the shocking news of the Titan happened.

“Before this week, how many people, if they could, would go down to the very very bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic? Raise your hands,” she said while sitting at a piano, in a video that was captured from the concert and shared by TMZ. After seemingly observing there were more people that wouldn’t go rather than would, she said, “See, I knew it” and proceeded to ask them if they would go on a rocket ship to space. There were again, more that wouldn’t rather than would.

Adele then revealed she wouldn’t do either. “I wouldn’t do either but only because I’m a bit of a p*ssy. I’m a scaredy cat,” she hilariously said. “I won’t even go on rollercoasters. But also, I just genuinely don’t have an interest in the deep sea or space, so that’s why.” She then added that she finds all of it “interesting” and can understand why people who have a “genuine interest” in those things would go.

Adele’s comments come after she previously expressed interest in the Titanic, or at least the 1997 movie based on the tragic sinking of the ship in 1912. She once dressed up like the film’s character Rose, who was portrayed by Kate Winslet, for her 30th Titanic-themed birthday party. She took to Instagram to share black and white photos of herself dressed up at the bash, which also included life jackets, and looked as happy as could be.

“Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie,” she wrote in the caption for the post. “Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely f*cked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!”