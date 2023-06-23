Julian Sands’ Family Breaks Silence On Actor’s Disappearance 6 Months After He Went Missing

The family of Julian Sands has issued a statement for the first time since the British actor went missing in January while hiking in the San Gabriel mountains near Los Angeles. “We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” read the June 21 message on the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office’s Twitter. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

Although missing hiker, Julian Sands, was not located during the recent search mission, the case remains active. We want to thank all the individuals who assisted in the June 17th search and the previous search missions. pic.twitter.com/TQqSvA1wAR — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 21, 2023

The SB Sheriff’s Office had taken to their social media account to let the public know that Julian’s case remains open, despite their latest search efforts to locate the actor, who was known as an avid hiker and a dedicated mountaineer. “We want to thank all the individuals who assisted in the June 17th search and the previous search missions,” the Office added.

Julian’s brother previously revealed he had already said his goodbyes to the actor. “I have come to terms with the fact he’s gone and for me that’s how I’ve dealt with it,” Nick Sands told the U.K.’s Craven Herald & Pioneer, via BBC News, in late January. “We are all still hoping I guess, but I know he’s gone in my mind and because of that I’ve already said my goodbyes.”

Julian, known for his roles in The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena, 24, and Smallville, was reported missing on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, after he went hiking near Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains. Around that time, San Bernardino County officials took to Twitter to update everyone on the ongoing search. “As we enter day 11 of the search for Julian Sands on Mt. Baldy, we are reminded of the sheer determination & selflessness of all of the people who have aided in this search. We will continue to utilize the resources available to us,” the tweet read.

A month later, the search had been suspended temporarily because of the severe winter conditions across Western U.S. The search and rescue operations resumed last Saturday. According to officials, over 80 dedicated volunteers, deputies, and personnel actively took part in the extensive search conducted in the nearby wilderness and remote regions throughout the mountainous area. To bolster the efforts, two helicopters and drone teams were deployed. Unfortunately, Julian remains unaccounted for.

Born in Yorkshire, England in January 1958, Julian pursued his education at London’s Central School of Speech and Drama. During the 1980s, he made notable appearances in films such as Oxford Blues and Privates on Parade. In 1984, he garnered attention for his role in Roland Joffé’s The Killing Fields. The subsequent year, Julian delivered a standout performance in A Room with a View. Throughout his career, he continued to leave an impression with his roles in popular films like Warlock, Naked Lunch and Dario Argento’s 1998 adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera. Julian also took on minor roles in Ocean’s Thirteen and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

“Well, I always wanted a career in the English theater,” Julian told Decider in 2019. “But the film thing just sort of opened up, and as an actor, you’re subject to the whims of providence, and you go with whatever flow comes your way, you know? You jump on the bus that stops at your stop! So getting involved with film quite early on in my career was not something I anticipated – or even sought! – but once I had the experience of it, I realized what a fabulous medium it was.”

As mentioned, Julian was an avid outdoorsman, making the unfortunate incident even more tragic. When The Guardian asked him in 2020 when he was the “happiest,” the actor replied, “Close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.”

Julian was married to Sarah Harvey from 1984 to 1987 and they share a son together. In 1990, he married Evgenia Citkowitz. They welcomed two daughters together.