Titanic Submarine Passengers Remembered By Their Families After Confirmed Dead By Authorities

Five men died while on an OceanGate mission to the bottom of the ocean floor to see the Titanic wreckage

Their descent began on June 18, 2023, and they were reported missing later that evening

They were presumed dead four days later on on Thursday, June 22, 2023

Four days after five men began their expedition to tour the Titanic wreck in OceanGate’s Titan submarine, they were presumed dead following a “catastrophic implosion.” A remote-operated submersible found “five major pieces of debris” 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic — including Titan’s tail cone — the commander of the U.S. Coast Guard, Rear Admiral John Mauger, revealed in a press conference on Thursday, June 22. “In consultation with experts from within the Unified Command, the debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber,” he confirmed.

“Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families,” Mauger continued. “On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire Unified Command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families,” a Coast Guard spokesperson said. The five passengers on board included: British-born billionaire Hamish Harding, a British-Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-olf son, Suleman, French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and the CEO of OceanGate.

OceanGate — which successfully completed a dive to the Titanic wreck in 2021 and 2022, per Forbes — also released a statement on Thursday afternoon, confirming that it had lost its five voyagers. “These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew,” the statement read.

“This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss,” OceanGate continued. “The entire OceanGate family is deeply grateful for the countless men and women from multiple organizations of the international community who expedited wide-ranging resources and have worked so very hard on this mission. We appreciate their commitment to finding these five explorers, and their days and nights of tireless work in support of our crew and their families.”

Despite OceanGate sounding absolutely devastated over the loss, a family member of Harding, Kathleen Cosnett, slammed the company for waiting hours of receiving no contact from Titan to call for help. “It’s very frightening,” Harding’s 69-year-old cousin told the Telegraph (via Independent) on June 22. “[It] took so long for them to get going to rescue [them], it’s far too long. I would have thought three hours would be the bare minimum.” OceanGate reportedly waited eight hours before reporting Titan’s disappearance.

Cosnett is not the only family member who has spoken out about the tragedy. Read on to see statements from other family members of the those who died while taking a trip down to the ocean floor below.

The Dawood Family

Related Link Related: Titanic Submarine Passengers: Everything To Know About Team Believed Dead

Shahzada and Suelman’s family expressed “profound grief” following the news of their family members’ horrific deaths. “Our beloved sons were aboard OceanGate’s Titan submersible that perished underwater. Please continue to keep the departed souls and our family in your prayers,” the family began in a Twitter statement posted on June 22. “We are truly grateful to all those involved in the rescue operations. Their untiring efforts were a source of strength for us during this time.”

The statement went on to thank all involved in the rescue mission. “Their untiring efforts were a source of strength for us during this time. We are also indebted to our friends, family, colleagues, and well-wishers from all over the world who have stood by us during our hour of need,” the family continued. “The immense love and support we receive continues to help us to endure this unimaginable loss.”

The Dawood family concluded, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers on the Titan submersible. At this time, we are unable to receive calls and requested support, condolences, and prayers be messaged instead. Details of their final rites in this world will be announced soon.”