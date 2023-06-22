Stassi Schroeder ‘Can’t Trust’ Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright After Wedding Drama: ‘They Hurt Me’

There’s still some bad blood! Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder, 34, had some things to say about her ex Jax Taylor, 43, and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, 34, during the Jun. 20 episode of The Toast podcast. After being asked about the wedding drama, where Jax and Brittany skipped Stassi’s wedding to Beau Clark last May, the blonde beauty noted that she was “hurt” by them. “I do miss them at times. They hurt me — they really did. It feels like I can’t trust them anymore,” Stassi said during the interview.

Although the blonde beauty noted that she’s moved on past the drama, Stassi added she has no interest in being pals with them again. “I am over it but it doesn’t mean I have to go be besties with these people again,” she continued. The Next Level Basic author then explained that she had to “cut” many of her family members from the guest list, which is why Jax and Brittany skipping the event “hurt” more. “I think what hurts the most is how Jax says, ‘We already went to their first wedding.’ We didn’t get to have one — we literally just signed papers in Katie Maloney‘s backyard [in October 2020] during my baby shower with less than 10 people. It wasn’t a wedding,” Stassi shared.

The expecting momma then claimed that Jax was talking “s***” about her wedding behind her back. “Jax was doing what Jax does and texting talking s***,” his ex alleged. Last year, Stassi spoke about the situation with Jax and his wife during an episode of her podcast, The Good the Bad The Baby, and also accused him of the same thing. “To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not,” she said on the pod, via US Weekly. “Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s*** about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

Brittany appeared on Betches Moms podcast in Jun. 2022 and explained her side of the story. “We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about. Like, Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” she said at the time. “That was not the case. It was that I was literally trying to be there, up until the very last minute.” Stassi then said, on Tues. that, Brittany allegedly texted her the day of the trip. “I gave them the opportunity to back out and they didn’t. Then as I was getting on the plane, I got a text from Brittany. That feels way more hurtful,” she shared.

Aside from the wedding feud, Stassi has been busy prepping for her baby’s arrival, as she announced via Instagram that she is expecting her second child soon. “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” she captioned the photo of her snuggling with her daughter, Hartford, 2. Beau and Stassi welcomed their first child in 2021 and are now becoming a family-of-four in the coming months. Most recently, on Jun. 12, Stassi posed nude and showed off her growing baby bump via Instagram. “Manifesting a well-adjusted mama’s boy,” she joked in the caption.