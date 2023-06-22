Louis Tomlinson ‘Devastated’ After Fans Are Hospitalized Amid Hailstorm During His Concert

Louis Tomlin, 31, is “devastated” after a hailstorm injured almost 100 people at his concert in Colorado. The former One Direction member took to Twitter and sent well-wishes to his fans, after the storm erupted during Louis’ show at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on Wednesday night (June 22). “Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!” the British singer wrote. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!” he added.

Louis was playing at the Red Rocks when massive hail pellets rained down on the crowd, forcing attendees to run for cover, according to NBC News. The West Metro Fire Rescue said on Facebook that the hail was almost the size of a golf ball. The organization said nearly 100 people were injured, seven of whom went to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.” 80 to 90 people were treated for their injuries at the scene, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

Due to the weather, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre initally told concertgoers that the show was going to be delayed. The venue advised everyone to “seek shelter in your vehicle,” and then they gave everyone the all clear, and said the show was getting ready to start, before the event was postponed because of the hail. “Please be safe exiting the amphitheatre – we’ll have more information for ticket holders soon,” Red Rocks said in a tweet.

Louis is on tour right now to support his new album Faith in the Future, which came out in November 2022. His next show is on Saturday, June 24 in Seattle, Washington. In addition to a new album, Louis also debuted his new documentary, All of Those Voices, back in March. The “Kill My Mind” singer reunited with his former 1D bandmate Liam Payne at the London premiere of the documentary on March 16.

Since One Direction broke up in 2016, Louis has released two studio albums, the first of which came out in 2020. But he’s been no match for Harry Styles‘ incredible success over these past few years. Fans have been praying for a 1D reunion, and Harry even hinted that it could happen when he was on James Corden‘s show in April. “I think if there was ever a time when we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t,” he said.