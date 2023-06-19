‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Shades Ex Kody Brown On Father’s Day

Christine Brown didn’t mention her ex-husband Kody Brown in her Father’s Day post on Instagram on Sunday, June 18. The reality star, 51, wrote a loving post, gushing about her fiancé David Woolley while praising how great he is with both his kids and hers. While she didn’t bring up Kody, 54, she did speak about how much David has done for her family.

Christine shared a series of photos with David, including a few shots of him with her daughters on trips to amusement parks or the beach. She also shared a cute photo of the two of them holding young babies. She also spoke about how thankful she was for her “love” David. “Happy Father’s Day, David Woolley,” she wrote. “I’ve watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children and I love how you’ve shown that to my children as well. You’re truly showing up, which is what is most important.”

In the captions, a few fans took her sweet message to David as a slight against Kody, with one person writing that the post was a “middle finger” to her ex. Another fan wished them a happy Father’s Day and wrote another message about how it probably upset him. “Kody is somewhere punching the wall right now,” they wrote.

Christine had been married to Kody from 1994 to 2021, and they share six kids. She had revealed that she had been dating in interviews in late 2022 and early 2023. She admitted that she was seeing someone exclusively in early February, before going public with David on Valentine’s Day.

The Sister Wives star revealed that David had proposed to her in April. She gushed about how excited she was to marry him in an Instagram post, showing off her engagement ring. “We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine. To have found my happily ever after. It’s time to plan a wedding!” she wrote.