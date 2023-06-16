Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Hater Says Her ‘New Face’ Is Due To ‘Overfill’: ‘I Gained Weight’

When it comes to haters, Chrissy Teigen has absolutely no time for them and she proved that in a new post. Someone took to TikTok to post a video explaining that Chrissy got fillers and has an entirely “new face,” however, the 37-year-old immediately clapped back saying she gained weight.

The video showed a photo of Chrissy with the caption, “This post is not out of mean intentions. It is merely here to discuss overfill and its possible consequences.” The video was titled, “Chrissy Teigen’s ‘New Face’ Look at how your face could become if you’re doing it wrong.” Chrissy screenshotted the TikTok video and wrote over it, “‘No mean intentions???’ But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of s**t. I gained weight.”

Chrissy then posted screenshots of the mean comments on the video including one user who wrote, “She’s a bad person so this is just her karma.” Other comments from users included, “She’s got the face she deserves,” “She was beautiful before.. not sure why she destroyed her face like that…,” “That’s not a pretty look!,” and “Why do these celebrities want puffy cheeks? Looks like handsome squidward.”

Chrissy recently gave birth to her daughter Esti on January 13, 2023, with her husband, John Legend, and since then, Chrissy has been sharing photos with her new baby all over social media. Chrissy is obviously not letting the haters get to her because she’s been looking fabulous and one of our favorite recent looks was her sheer black I.D. Sarrieri La Nights Chantilly Lace and Stretch-Tulle Underwired Balconette Bra that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the bralette with a high-waisted silver sequin Dries Van Noten Silene Asymmetric Sheer Sequin Georgette Skirt and accessorized with a pair of Tom Ford Padlock Metallic Leather Sandals and a black Dries Van Noten Oversized Double Breasted Blazer on top.