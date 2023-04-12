Chrissy Teigen Rocks Lace Bra & Channels Sue Ellen From ‘Seinfeld’ For Date Night 3 Months After Giving Birth

Chrissy Teigen was on vacation in Italy with her husband, John Legend, when she looked sexier than ever in a lace bra and mini skirt. The outing came just three months after the 37-year-old gave birth to her daughter Esti on January 13, 2023. Chrissy channeled Sue Ellen Mischke, played by Brenda Strong, from the show Seinfeld, in this look.

Chrissy posted a slideshow of photos of her and John with the caption, “Sue Ellen Mischke takes Italy.” For the date night, Chrissy wore a completely sheer black I.D. Sarrieri La Nights Chantilly Lace and Stretch-Tulle Underwired Balconette Bra that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the bralette with a high-waisted silver sequin Dries Van Noten Silene Asymmetric Sheer Sequin Georgette Skirt and accessorized with a pair of Tom Ford Padlock Metallic Leather Sandals and a black Dries Van Noten Oversized Double Breasted Blazer on top.

As for John, he looked dapper in a fitted black double-breasted gold button trench coat that tied around his waist. Under the jacket, he rocked a black and white polka dot button-down shirt and styled it with a pair of black trousers and chunky black leather boots.

Chrissy looked fabulous in her outfit and ever since giving birth, she has been rocking a slew of stylish looks. Just recently, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 on March 12, when she wore a completely sheer neon green Zuhair Murad Spring 2023 Couture Gown with a plunging V-neckline and an incredibly plunging hip-high slit. The dress had feather sleeves and was covered in sequins and beading and she accessorized with a Judith Leiber Sleek Rectangle Emerald Clutch and a pair of Le Silla Lola Sandals.

Not only did we love her outfit at the event, but she also showed off her red hair makeover which she first debuted on Instagram. Chrissy posted the video with the caption, “breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!! love you @colorbymattrez! @rikkigash @krisstudden.” In the quick video, Chrissy filmed herself in the chair while turning side to side to show off her new hairdo.