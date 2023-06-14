Scarlett Johansson Sweetly Holds Hands with Colin Jost In Rare PDA Photo From ‘Asteroid City’ After-Party

Scarlett Johnsson and Colin Jost made a rare appearance together after the New York premiere of the actress’s new movie Asteroid City on Tuesday, June 13. Scarlett, 38, and the Saturday Night Live head writer, 40, held hands as they left the after-party together. The actress had a huge smile on her face as they made their way to the car during the rare outing together.

As the pair left the party, Scarlett looked stunning in a tiny black dress with polka dots and floral designs. The bright yellow roses went incredibly well with her blonde hair. She completed the look with a pair of black heels. Colin went for a maroon suit over a gray t-shirt with matching Converse sneakers.

Scarlett stars in the new Wes Anderson-directed comedy alongside Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks. The movie will hit theaters on June 23. Besides the recent sighting in the Big Apple, Colin also joined his wife on the red carpet when Asteroid City premiered at the Cannes Film Fest in May.

Colin and Scarlett have been married since October 2020. The pair had been dating since May 2017. The Black Widow actress gave birth to their first child, a son named Cosmo, in August 2021. The “Weekend Update” host revealed that they had their baby in an Instagram post, also revealing his name. “We love him very much,” he wrote while asking for privacy.

After almost three years of marriage and six years together, Scarlett opened up about how she and Colin keep their marriage strong in a CBS Mornings interview on June 12, just a day before the NYC premiere. “We laugh a lot and we communicate with one another and check in,” the Lost In Translation star said. “He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he’s sort of introverted. I’m extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, ‘How was your day?’”