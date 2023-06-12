DC Young Fly Honors Jacky Oh With Memorial Service 10 Days After Her Death: ‘Love U Forever’

Ms. Jacky Oh was honored with a memorial service held on Saturday, June 10, over a week after she unexpectedly died at 32 years old. Jacky’s longtime partner D.C. Young Fly, 31, posted an Instagram video after the memorial and showed huge blown-up photos of Jacky with DC and their three children. DC’s video also included a glimpse of family and friends gathered outside at the memorial to remember Jacky, who passed away on May 31.

DC, who met Jacky on the set of Nick Cannon‘s show Wild ‘N Out, captioned his video, “Sent you off the right way mama. love u forever. the kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got us.” DC also posted a portrait of Jacky with details about the memorial service. The “Celebration of Life and Viewing” was held at Jackson Memorial Baptist in Atlanta, Georgia. “Love you mama,” DC wrote alongside the portrait.

TMZ reported that DC made a speech at the service in front of Jacky’s family and friends. “I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man. God granted me that strength to have three,” he reportedly said. “I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul. You didn’t leave us; you in heaven,” DC added. “Your spirit is with us, you’re still here, and he have an amazing support system. Love you. Everybody in here, keep God first.”

When Jacky died in Miami on May 31, DC was in Atlanta filming new Wild ‘N Out episodes. A police report obtained by HollywoodLife revealed that Jacky was “unresponsive” in Miami before being taken to nearby Mercy Hospital, where she was pronounced dead “despite resuscitative efforts.” DC shared a heartbreaking tribute to Jacky one week after her death and called her “an amazing person” and “a great mother.”

At the time of her death, Jacky had moved on from appearing on Wild ‘N Out after five seasons. She became an influencer, realtor, and the creator of her own lip gloss collection called J. Nova. In addition to DC, whom she started dating in 2015, she is survived by their three children, Nova, Nala, and Prince.