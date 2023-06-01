Ms Jacky Oh Dead At 32: 5 Things To Know About The Partner Of ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star D.C. Young Fly

D.C. Young Fly is famous for his role on ‘Wild N Out.’

He’s been romantically involved with Ms. Jacky Oh since 2015.

On June 1, 2023, news emerged that the blonde beauty has passed.

D.C. Young Fly (nee John Whitfield) and Ms. Jacky Oh (nee Jacklyn Smith) met in 2015 on the set of Nick Cannon‘s Wild N’ Out — the comedian, actor, and rapper was a featured player, while Jacky was a Wild N Out girl. Their romance blossomed into a long-term relationship, and together they welcomed three children during their nearly eight-year relationship.

Tragically, news broke on Thursday, June 1, that Ms Jacky has passed away at the age of 32. Sources told TMZ that she died in Miami, and the outlet also reported that D.C. was in Atlanta shooting new episodes when heard the unthinkable news. TMZ also noted that she had claimed to be there for a “mommy makeover” in a since deleted social media post.

BET Media Group released a statement the same day, according to The U.S. Sun. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons,” the statement read. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Here are five things to know about the life of Ms. Jacky Oh.

She was a mother.

According to The Sun, Jackie tragically leaves behind three young children named Nova, Nala, and Prince. According to a recent Mother’s Day Instagram post, she fully enjoyed being a mom. Alongside a fully glam set of photos with her three children, she wrote, “I do a lot. But being a mommy is my favorite 🥹🤞🏽 God chose me 3X 🙏I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man! Happy Mother’s Day mommys.”

Ahead of the holiday, she shared a pic of all three kids on her lap. “Mother’s Day is next weekend!” she captioned the May 7 post in part. “Look at these beautiful babies…”

She had her own career in showbiz.

As stated above, Jacky featured prominently in Wild ‘N Out, starring as a Wild ‘N Out girl when she met her longtime partner. She was with the show for five seasons. She was also an influencer, boasting no fewer than 959k followers on Instagram — just shy of a million. In her social media bio, she touts her YouTube channel, as well as her J. Nova lip gloss collection.

In her intro YouTube video in 2021, she says, “I am a model, I’m an entrepreneur, I’m an actress, I’m an artist now, I just released a song. I’m a life lover, I’m a producer, I’m a content creator. But most importantly, I am the mother of two beautiful girls.”

Ms. Jacky Oh produced ‘My Honeylicious Life.’

She boasts nearly as many subscribers to her series My Honeylicious Life as she does on Instagram, with 816k followers on the video platform. The slick series shared at-home moments with her adorable kids, as well as fashion segments, party tips, and even a peek into their family trip to Disney World with D.C. Her most recent episode, posted on May 27, featured the family attending a screening of The Little Mermaid.

She was a realtor.

As ambitious as she was beautiful, Jacky was also working as a realtor, according to a May 10 Instagram post from her separate real estate profile. “Hey potential home seller! Are you ready to rock and roll? Because the demand for homes is currently hotter than a fresh batch of cookies straight out of the oven.” she captioned the post in part, along with an invitation to sell a home with her.

She was a cosmetics maven.

Jacky also released a line of “ultra glossy” lip glosses all her own under the J. Nova brand. She also appears to tout mascara, false lashes, and other cosmetics goods on the official site. The glam glosses come in luscious colors including Blossom, Bubble Gum, and Brown Sugar, among others.