Ms Jacky Oh’s Cause of Death Revealed 4 Months After She Died in Florida at Age 32

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Ms Jacky Oh‘s cause of death has been revealed. The Wild ‘n Out alum (b. Jacklyn Smith) died of complications from cosmetic surgery, per a TMZ report on Friday, September 29, 2023. Per an autopsy report obtained by the outlet, she was in Miami for a procedure commonly known as BBL. It was done on May 30, and after she was prescribed antibiotics and painkillers, along with an anti-nausea medication, she reportedly suffered and headache but did return to the physician for a post operative appointment.

However, Jacky Oh died the next day on Wednesday, May 31, and was only 32 years old when she passed. The news of her death totally shocked the world. TMZ broke the news of Jacky’s death on Thursday, June 1 and claimed via sources that she died in Miami.

Jacky was best known for being the longtime partner of comedian, actor, and rapper D.C. Young Fly (b. John Whitfield). They met on the set of Nick Cannon‘s Wild N’ Out, where Jacky was one of the famous Wild N Out girls. They were in a relationship for eight years, and had three children together — Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince, 11 months.

ET Media Group released a statement the day Jacky’s death was confirmed, according to The U.S. Sun. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons,” the statement read. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Jacky was featured prominently in Wild ‘N Out and was on the show for five seasons. She was also an influencer, and her follower count on Instagram has surpassed 1 million since her death. She was active on YouTube and had her own series called My Honeylicious Life. Her most recent episode, posted on May 27, featured Jacky and her family attending a screening of The Little Mermaid. Jacky also had her own lip gloss line with J. Nova brand and was working as a realtor before she died.