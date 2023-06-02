Ms Jacky Oh’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her Partner, ‘Wild N’ Out’ Star D.C. Young Fly

Both Ms. Jacky Oh & D.C. Young Fly starred on the hit reality series Wild ‘n Out, with Nick Cannon.

The two were not married, however, they began dating in 2015.

On Jun. 1, 2023, news broke that Jacky had suddenly passed away.

Many famous faces have emerged from Nick Cannon‘s hit show, Wild ‘n Out in recent years, including the late TV personality Ms. Jacky Oh (b. Jacklyn Smith). Sadly, on Jun. 1, 2023, TMZ confirmed that Jacky had died on May 31, however, they did not reveal a cause of death. In a previously deleted social media post, it was revealed that she was allegedly in Miami for a “mommy makeover,” per the outlet. Amid thee late 32-year-old’s passing, here is everything to know about her longtime partner, D.C. Young Fly, 31.

Who Is Ms. Jacky Oh’s Husband?

Jacky and D.C. (b. John Whitfield) were not married, however, they had been dating since 2015. The pair’s nearly eight-year-long romance came to a sudden end when news of her death made headlines in June 2023. DC also appeared on Wild ‘n Out alongside his late girlfriend. More so, the 31-year-old is also an internet personality and YouTuber who rose to fame in 2013 when his videos on Vine went viral.

Aside from his work on the hit TV show and online, D.C. is also a proud singer who announced his latest tour via Instagram in Feb. 2023. “Ain’t never worried wat the next man doin!!! I stay prayed up and work on the mission #NoDayzOff #CominToACityNearYou,” he captioned the post at the time. Some of his hit songs include “24 Hrs,” “Faith and Hope,” and “Good Thang.”

Ms. Jacky Oh & D.C. Young Fly’s Kids

Not only is the “2 Shots” singer an actor and musician, but he is also a proud dad! Jacky and D.C. welcomed three children during their nearly decade-long romance. Their family-of-five included Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince, 11 mos. Most recently, D.C. took to his Instagram to share an adorable carousel of photos with his kiddos just one week ahead of Jacky’s death. “Best part about comin home,” he captioned the post, along with heart eye emojis.

Jacky also celebrated Mother’s Day 2023 by sharing a photo with her kids on May 7. “Mother’s Day is next weekend! Look at these beautiful babies that came straight out my [cat emoji],” she captioned the touching photo at the time. Nearly one year ago, Jacky and her beau took to her YouTube channel to reveal their son, Prince’s face to the world. “It’s been an amazing 5 months keeping our baby boy all to ourselves, but I know my Youtube family been eager to meet baby boy! Thank you for respecting our space, y’all know I couldn’t go into 2023 without introducing you to him !!”, she captioned the video at the time.

How Did D.C. Young Fly’s Girlfriend Die?

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aAirfRC5Tc — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) June 1, 2023

News of Jacky’s passing made headlines on Jun. 1, 2023, as mentioned above, however, no official cause of death has been released. Amid her passing, the official Twitter for Wild ‘n Out released a statement sending their condolences to D.C. and his family. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the first tweet read. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend & beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

The statement concluded by sending positive notes to D.C. on behalf of the network. “The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” the last tweet read. At this time, D.C. has not released a public statement about his girlfriend’s passing.