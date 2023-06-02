Ms Jacky Oh’s Kids: Everything To Know About The ‘Wild N’ Out’ Star’s 3 Children

Ms. Jacky Oh was a TV personality known for her time on Wild ‘n Out.

She welcomed three kids during her life.

Although Jacky and D.C. Young Fly were not married they began dating in 2015.

Sadly, on Jun. 1, 2023, it was confirmed that Jacky had died the night prior.

Wild ‘n Out alum Ms. Jacky Oh (b. Jacklyn Smith) was an impressive woman with many titles to her name, including that of a proud momma bear. The late 32-year-old, whose death was confirmed by TMZ on Jun. 1, 2023, welcomed all of her children with her longtime boyfriend, D.C. Young Fly (b. John Whitfield), 31. Although an official cause of death has not been revealed, the tabloid reported that she was in Miami at the time for a “mommy makeover.” Amid the somber news of Jacky’s passing, here is everything to know about her little ones.

Nova, 6

Jacky and D.C. welcomed their first daughter, Nova, in Oct. 2016, about one year after they began dating. Since her first daughter‘s arrival, the J Nova Collection founder has been very public about being a mother and how proud she is of her six-year-old. Most recently, on Apr. 2, 2023, Jacky took to her daughter’s Instagram account to share a TikTok video of her singing while on a road trip together. “my sassy six year old @novalicious__ this road trip is long #SpringBreak ! Hi princeyyyy @jnovacollection on her lips!”, she captioned the adorable video.

D.C. is also a very proud dad, who recently shared a sweet carousel of photos with all his children on May 23, 2023. “Best part about comin home,” he captioned the post, along with several heart eye emojis. The 31-year-old is not only an actor but also a singer known for his songs “24 Hrs,” “Faith and Hope,” and “Good Thang.”

Nala, 2

It wouldn’t be until another four years that Jacky and D.C. would expand their family once more. In 2020, the real estate agent and internet personality gave birth to her second daughter, Nala, 2. At the time of her arrival, Jacky took to her daughter’s Instagram to announce her birth and share a cute photo of her. “im one month old today #nalahoney,” she captioned the post at the time. Most recently, on May 27, 2023, the blonde beauty took all of her children to go watch The Little Mermaid, which she documented via her YouTube channel. The mother-of-three rocked matching mermaid outfits with her daughters to attend the movie.



Prince, 11 mos.

Last, but not lease, Jacky and D.C. welcomed their first son, Prince, 11 mos. in July 2022. At the time his birth, Jacky took to Instagram to share a video of her in the hospital bed holding her newborn boy. “all praises to the most high . my son is here & im crazy about him link in bio to watch my labor & delivery,” she captioned the clip at the time. Later, she also took to YouTube to share the first clips of Prince’s face at the start of 2023.

“It’s been an amazing 5 months keeping our baby boy all to ourselves, but I know my Youtube family been eager to meet baby boy! Thank you for respecting our space, y’all know I couldn’t go into 2023 without introducing you to him !!”, Jacky captioned the video at the time. Most recently, she celebrated Mother’s Day on May 13, 2023, by posting a series of photos of her brood. “i do a lot . but being a mommy is my favorite God chose me 3X I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man! Happy Mother’s Day mommys :),” she captioned the post with her children.