Ms. Jacky Oh Was Found ‘Unresponsive’ Prior To Her Death At Age 32, Police Reveal

More details about Ms. Jacky Oh‘s shocking death are coming to light. A new police report, obtained by PEOPLE, reveal that the 32-year-old Wild ‘N Out star was found “unresponsive” in Miami, FL on May 31, before being taken to nearby Mercy Hospital. Police were “dispatched in reference to an unresponsive female,” the documents read before revealing she was later pronounced dead “despite resuscitative efforts.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Miami PD about the records but has yet to receive a response.

The police report details come after TMZ broke the news about Jacky’s passing on June 1. The outlet revealed that her longtime partner, DC Young Fly, was filming new Wild ‘N Out episodes in Atlanta, GA at the time of her death. Jacky was in Miami to have a “mommy makeover,” according to a now-deleted social media post.

Although no cause of death has been announced yet, Jacky’s death has been making headlines all over the internet and beyond, and her followers are devastated. A BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed the news with a touching statement shortly after the tragedy happened. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons,” the spokesperson continued. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

At the time of her death, Jacky had moved on from appearing on Wild ‘N Out after five seasons. She became an influencer, realtor, and the creator of her own lip gloss collection called J. Nova. In addition to her partner, DC, whom she started dating after meeting him on Wild ‘N Out in 2015, she is survived by their three children, Nova, Nala, and Prince.