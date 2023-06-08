DC Young Fly Mourns ‘Greatest Mother’ Jacky Oh After Death: ‘Love You Forever’

DC Young Fly honored his longtime partner Ms Jacky Oh one week after her tragic death with an emotional tribute that he shared to Instagram. The Wild ‘N Out star, 31, posted pictures of him and Jacky with their three children on June 8, alongside a message dedicated to his late partner, who died at the age of 32 on May 31. “I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” DC wrote. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful you always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!!”

DC continued to praise Jacky, calling her “an amazing person” and “a great mother.” He also briefly mentioned the final time he spoke to his girlfriend of almost eight years before she died, writing, “You know how our last convo went. I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!!”

“Love you forever and our kids are super strong,” DC added. “U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise. LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered.” The comments section of DC’s tribute filled up with supportive messages from fans and other celebrities like Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton.

TMZ broke the news about Jacky’s passing on June 1. The outlet revealed that DC was filming new Wild ‘N Out episodes in Atlanta, GA at the time of her death. A new police report obtained by HollywoodLife revealed that Jacky was “unresponsive” in Miami, FL on May 31, before being taken to nearby Mercy Hospital. Police were “dispatched in reference to an unresponsive female,” the documents state, before revealing she was later pronounced dead “despite resuscitative efforts.”

Jacky’s cause of death still hasn’t been announced yet. Her passing made headlines all over the internet, and so many people are devastated. A BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed the news with a touching statement shortly after the tragedy happened. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE.

In addition to DC, whom Jacky started dating after meeting him on Wild ‘N Out in 2015, she is survived by their three children, Nova, Nala, and Prince.