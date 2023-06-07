Morgan Wallen Reveals He’s Cleared To Sing 1 Month After Postponing Tour Dates: ‘We Back’

Morgan Wallen is gearing up to get back on the road. “The doc cleared me to talk and sing,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on June 6. “We back.” The update comes nearly one full month after Morgan announced that he’d have to postpone six weeks of tour dates after straining his vocal cord. The singer’s One Night at a Time tour is expected to pick back up on June 22 in Chicago, so he still has two more weeks to continue resting his voice ahead of his return to the stage.

Morgan’s months-long tour began back in March, but by April, he was beginning to experience issues with his voice. He abruptly cancelled a show in Mississippi at the last minute, followed by three subsequent shows, allowing him ten days of vocal rest. Those dates were rescheduled. Morgan went on to play three more shows after that, but said his voice was completely shot afterwards.

On May 9, he announced that he had “vocal fold trauma,” which would require six weeks of rest. Twelve more shows were cancelled and postponed to later dates, and Morgan also had to drop out of his ACM Awards performance on May 11. Doctors assured Morgan that if he handled his vocal cord recovery correctly that he would get back to 100 percent.

“For the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I had to make,” he said in his May 9 Instagram video. “I hate it, but I love you guys and I appreciate all the support you always give me. I’ll see you soon. I’ll be back better than ever.”

During his time off, Morgan appears to have been enjoying some downtime. His June 6 update came while he was spending time on a boat with friends, and on May 28, he shared an Instagram update that showed him fishing with Lil Durk. The singer also turned 30 in mid-May, and posted a photo with his son as he celebrated.